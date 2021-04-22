Hayden volleyball can compete with the best

Hayden Tigers logo



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a Tuesday home game against No. 2 Vail Christian, the Hayden High School volleyball team fell 3-1.

The Saints won the opening set in dominant fashion, 25-9, but the Tigers retaliated and won the second set 25-20.

The 9-0 Saints had only dropped two sets all season leading up to the match.

Despite its 2-8 record, Hayden has stolen sets from Vail Christian, No. 5 Meeker and No. 6 Vail Mountain in the past week and a half. Meeker is 9-0 and has relinquished just four sets this year.

Vail Christian finished the night with back-to-back 25-15 victories.

Thursday night saw a tough matchup between Hayden and North Park in Walden. North Park won set one 25-18, but the rest were closer.

After a 25-23 loss in set two, the Tigers won 25-20 in the third. North Park finished off the visiting Tigers 26-24 in the fourth for the 3-1 win.

Hayden next plays Saturday at No. 11 Soroco.

Tuesday, April 20

Vail Christian 3, Hayden 1

• VC 25 20 25 25 – 3

• H 9 25 15 15 – 1

Thursday, April 22

North Park 3, Hayden 1

• NP 25 25 20 26

• H 18 23 25 24

