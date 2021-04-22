Hayden volleyball can compete with the best
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a Tuesday home game against No. 2 Vail Christian, the Hayden High School volleyball team fell 3-1.
The Saints won the opening set in dominant fashion, 25-9, but the Tigers retaliated and won the second set 25-20.
The 9-0 Saints had only dropped two sets all season leading up to the match.
Despite its 2-8 record, Hayden has stolen sets from Vail Christian, No. 5 Meeker and No. 6 Vail Mountain in the past week and a half. Meeker is 9-0 and has relinquished just four sets this year.
Vail Christian finished the night with back-to-back 25-15 victories.
Thursday night saw a tough matchup between Hayden and North Park in Walden. North Park won set one 25-18, but the rest were closer.
After a 25-23 loss in set two, the Tigers won 25-20 in the third. North Park finished off the visiting Tigers 26-24 in the fourth for the 3-1 win.
Hayden next plays Saturday at No. 11 Soroco.
Tuesday, April 20
Vail Christian 3, Hayden 1
• VC 25 20 25 25 – 3
• H 9 25 15 15 – 1
Thursday, April 22
North Park 3, Hayden 1
• NP 25 25 20 26
• H 18 23 25 24
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden volleyball can compete with the best
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a Tuesday home game against No. 2 Vail Christian, the Hayden High School volleyball team fell 3-1.