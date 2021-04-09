Hayden tops Caprock for second straight win

HAYDEN — It was good and bad that the Hayden High School volleyball team rallied at the end of every set.

It was bad because the team could have played that strong all night and perhaps could have won by a less stressful margin. It was good because the girls stuck with Caprock Academy and fought when they needed to most.

“Whenever we’re really good, we’re good,” said Hayden head coach Lexi Cyphers. “Whenever a couple bad things come along, we struggle to come back, which is why we generally give up 5 points at a time rather than 1 or 2. … We’re still figuring out how to get over it.”

Nevertheless, through four tight sets, the Tigers ended up winning 3-1. The girls in orange and white are now 2-2 after winning two in a row. Thursday, they defeated De Beque 3-0 on the road.

Hayden’s last-ditch grit served them well in the second set as they turned a 21-11 deficit to a 26-24 victory. A 7-1 stretch forced Caprock to call timeout as their lead hung in the balance at 21-19.

A hit from junior Emma Seagraves brought it within one, 21-20, and a touch from junior Jillian Bennett closed the gap, tying the set at 23.

An out-of-bounds serve by Hayden gave Caprock the 24-23 advantage, but a big block at the net made it 24 all. The gym roared as an Eagles error put the Tigers up, and a hit from Bennett sealed the 26-24 win.

“She’s dynamite,” Cyphers said. “She’s definitely great all around. She’s hands down the most coachable athlete that I have. I told her in the huddle, go out and put it here instead of here and she did that play. It went exactly the way it should have gone. She adjusts very well to all her situations.”

In the fourth, the phenomenon unfurled again, but this time in the other direction. Bennett used two big hits and an ace to help push the lead to 20-12 and communication errors and out-of-bounds hits allowed Caprock to close the gap to 24-22. Cyphers called a timeout.

After a long volley, Hayden pulled away with the 25-22 win.

Hayden defeats Caprock 25-22 in the fourth set to win the night 3-1. #COpreps pic.twitter.com/dSAFGXY03j — Steamboat Pilot & Today (@steamboatpilot) April 10, 2021

Every set was a nail-biter Friday.

In the first, the Tigers trailed by as much as 6, 15-9. Caprock was cruising to an easy win, but a pair of out-of-bounds hits and an ace from Gracie Day tied the set at 23. Caprock took a timeout and earned the next 2 points for the 25-23 win.

In the third, the opposite happened. Hayden held a 23-14 lead, but the Eagles hung on, putting up 5 more points before the Tigers won 25-19.

Hayden will play its third consecutive game on Saturday at Plateau Valley.

“We have three this week, four next week and three the week after, and we’re done until post(-season),” said Cyphers. “That alone is exhausting. So two in a row is great and we’re hoping for the third.”

Hayden 3, Caprock Academy 1

CA 25 24 19 22

H 23 26 25 25

April 8

Hayden 3, De Beque 0

H 25 25 25 – 3

DB 14 13 11 – 0

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.