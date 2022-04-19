Hayden, Steamboat track teams compete in Glenwood Springs

Hayden High School junior Bella Svoboda finished third in the girls 200-meter dash at the Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, April 16 with a time of 28.77 seconds. Teammate Isabella Simones finished fifth in the same event.

Hayden’s Dakota Munden earned another top-five finish for the Tigers, taking fifth in discus with a throw of 97 feet, 4 inches.

Brayden Dale had the best finish of a Hayden boy, earning fifth in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.91.

Steamboat was led by Connor Prost, who earned first in the 400 and second in the 200. Casey Wolf also earned second in the 800, while teammate Bowden Tumminello earned third and Olin Webster took fourth.

Austin Prost was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, while Matthias Wolf sneaked into the top five in triple jump with a leap of 37 feet.

Demon Invitational

Boys

100: 1. Joaquin Sandoval, GS, 11.19. 5. Brayden Dale, H, 11.91. 27. Tommy Hagney, SS, 12.67. 45. Finn Hartsel, SS, 13.54. 49. George Slowey, SS, 14.99.

200: 1. Matthew Kasper, NF, 23.52. 2. Connor Prost, SS, 23.59. 13. Luke Olson, SS, 25.17. 41. Ethan Silva, H, 28.23.

400: 1. Prost, SS, 51.92. 5. Olson, SS, 55.25. 13. Roman Elvidge, SS, 58.72. 19. Ethan Silva, H, 1:00.79. 38. Xavier Knott, SS, 1:16.88.

800: 1. Andrew Dorris, R, 2:09.38. 2. Casey Wolf, SS, 2:09.57. 3. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:09.64. 4. Olin Webster, SS, 2:11.27. 32. Rowan Webster, H, 2:43.35.

1600: 1. Benn Swanson, GS, 4:58.85. 8. Kale Johnson, H, 5:10.48. 16. Michael Hagney, SS, 5:34.55. 21. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:37.43. 37. Knott, SS, 6:37.42.

3200: 1. Cooper Filmore, EV, 10:47.41. 8. L. Silva, H, 11:47.43.

110 hurdles: 1. Logan Tullis, C, 16.11. 5. Austin Prost, SS, 19.59.

300 hurdles: 1. Tullis, C, 44.7. 6. A. Prost, SS, 48.26.

4×100: 1. North Fork 45.26. 12. Steamboat Springs 50.44.

4×200: 1. North Fork 1:34.37. 10. Steamboat Springs 1:41.19.

4×400: 1. Cedaredge 3:40.72.

4×800: 1. Steamboat Springs 8:41.08.

High jump: 1. Gavin Webb, B, 6-02. 8. Brandon Kolb, SS, 5-06. 10. Hagney, SS, 5-02.

Long jump: 1. Kade Bishop, R, 20-05. 26. C. Prost, SS, 16-05.5. 38. Hagney, SS, 14-11.

Triple jump: 1. Kade Sackett, GV, 38-07.7. 5. Matthias Wolf, SS, 37-0. 6. C. Wolf, SS, 36-10. 10. Roman Elvidge, SS, 35-06.2. 13. Rowan Webster, H, 32-11. 14. Jake Lindley, H, 32-07.7. 15. E. Silva, H, 32-07.

Pole vault: 1. Ian Pennington, EV, 12-05.

Discus: 1. Jacob Doyle, GV, 144-09. 7. Wesley Gioia, H, 107-10. 16. Lindley, H, 85-04. 22. Eli Moon, SS, 78-09. 23. Aaron Fuentes, H, 77-0. 33. Owen Warwick, SS, 70-06. 36. Henry Dismuke, SS, 67-11.

Shot put: 1. Troy Mataia, R, 43-03. 24. Gioia, H, 33-01. 28. Fuentes, H,31-08.5. 35. Moon, SS, 28-09. 38. Warwick, SS, 27-07. 41. Dismuke, SS, 26-04.

Girls

100: 1. Kylee Terry, C, 12.85. 6. Isabella Simones, H, 13.91. 7. Alison Rajzer, H, 14.08. 14. Bella Svoboda, H, 14.03. 33. Katie Castor, SS, 14.78. 51. Brielle Bunker, SS, 17.18. 52. Tayla Kemry, SS, 18.21.

200: 1. Terry, C, 26.82. 3. Svoboda, H, 28.77. 5. Isabella Simones, H, 29.07. 21. Jenna Kleckler, H, 30.76. 25. Castor, SS, 31.1. 30. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 31.67.

400: 1. Maria Carlson, GS, 1:00.24.

800: 1. Jessica Black, C, 2:18.79.9. Lillian Hammer, SS, 2:49.89.

1600: 1. Katelyn Maley, B, 5:15.13.

3200: 1. Ella Johnson, GS, 11:35.14.

100 hurdles: 1. Megan Jenkins, C, 15.74.

300 hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Horton, P, 46.2.

4×100: 1. Cedaredge 53.22.

4×200: 1. Cedaredge 1:47.82.

800 SMR: 1. Basalt 1:53.24. 9. Steamboat Springs 2:12.85.

4×400: 1. Cedaredge 4:06.93.

4×800: 1. Cedaredge 11:15.73.

High jump: 1. Hadassah Payne, C, 5-0. 19. Mea Jenkins, SS, 4-02.

Long jump: 1. Breauna Sorensen, GS, 16-01. 6. Simones, H, 15-01.5. 12. Kleckler, H, 13-11. 18. Svoboda, H, 13-04.

Triple jump: 1. Rajzer, H, 35-03. 17. Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-01.5.

Pole vault: 1. Kenzie Cosper, EV, 7-11. 9. Castor, SS, 6-05.

Discus: 1. Elizabeth Brooks, C, 117-01. 5. Dakota Munden, H, 97-04. 24. Kennedi Copeland, H, 67-08. 26. Olivia Svoboda, H, 65-02. 31. Tayla Kemry, SS, 56-03. 32. Mia Jenkins, SS, 56-01. 36. Brielle Bunker, SS, 51-01.

Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Brooks, C, 38-01. 17. Kennedi Copeland, H, 25-09.5. 18. Munden, H, 25-07.5. 24. O. Svoboda, H, 24-01. 26. Kemry, SS, 23-08. 29. Bunker, SS, 21-11.5.

