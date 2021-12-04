Hayden girls basketball struggles scoring in season-opening tourney
MEEKER — The Hayden High School girls basketball team won its season opener 37-28 over Nucla and went 1-1 at the Meeker Cowboy Shootout. The Tigers had a strong first quarter against Nucla, going up 15-4. However, they only scored two points in the second. That pattern repeated in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third and six in the fourth.
Later, Hayden faced Soroco and lost 55-28.
Hayden 37, Nucla 28
N 4 6 6 12 – 28
H 15 2 14 6 – 37
Soroco 55, Hayden 28
Dec. 2-4 - Cowboy Shootout, W 37-28, L 55-28
Dec. 17-18 - Center Tournament
Jan. 7 - at Cedaredge, 6 p.m.
Jan. 8 - vs. North Park, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 - at Rangely, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 - at Steamboat Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 - at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 - vs. Olathe, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 - at Plateau Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m.
Feb. 11 - at Soroco, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 - at West Grand, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Meeker, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 - at Caprock Academy, 2:30 p.m.
