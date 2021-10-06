Hayden football to test tenacity against Vail Christian
HAYDEN — The Hayden Valley High School football team is hosting Vail Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, and it’s going to be a game.
Hayden is 4-1 and 3-0 in league play, dominating in its past two games. Vail Christian looks similar. The Saints are 5-0 overall and 2-0 against league opponents.
Friday’s game could determine who leads the league this year. Right now, Rangely sits in the No. 1 spot, but the team is 2-3 overall and recently lost to the Saints. The battle will be between the Tigers and Saints.
The Tiger faithful will be wearing all black while cheering on the team on its gorgeous new field at Hayden Valley School.
Aug. 28 - vs. Mancos, L 57-8
Sept. 10 - at Norwood, W 54-6
Sept. 17 - at West Grand, W 36-24
Sept 24 - vs. Gilpin County, W 56-6
Oct. 1 - at Soroco, W 48-0
Oct. 8 - vs. Vail Christian (senior night), 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - at Rangely, 7 p.m.
