Hanna leads Sailors to 4th place finish at Vail Mountain Invite

The Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team poses at the Vail Mountain Invite in Eagle on Monday. Left to right, McKynna Sigmon, Catherine Larock, Sophia Gowdy, Paula Effinger, Riley Seibel, Piper Eivins, JoJo Vertrees, Grace F., Alex Hanna, Caroline Henninger, Quin Yeager. (Photo by Shannon Hanley)



EAGLE — Freshman Alex Hanna led the Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team at Vail Mountain on Monday, shooting a 90 to take sixth place. Teammate and senior Sophia Gowdy took ninth with 101 strokes, helping the Sailors take fourth place.

“Alex is really committed to golf. She plays in the summer leagues. She is a super talented young lady. Academically, she’s really strong; she has a love for piano. She’s just one of those rockstar super solid kids that really focuses on being the best in everything she tries.”

The scramble team composed of junior varsity players finished first on a day in which the weather was unpredictable. There was sunshine to begin the competition, but wind and cooler temperatures as the day went on.

“I was really proud of my kids; they stayed in and grinded it out. They’re hardy athletes. They all finished and had fun. The nice part is the opportunity for the kids on the scramble squad is they got to support each other and have fun.”

Monday was the first competition for many of the golfers. They next compete May 11 at Rifle.

Vail Mountain School Invite at Eagle Valley Ranch

Team scores: 1. Vail Mountain 229. 2. Eagle Valley 264. 3. Battle Mountain 308. 4. Steamboat springs 310. 5. Glenwood Springs 343.

Individual top 3: 1. Logan Hale, VM, 68. 2. Brenna Mosness, EV, 80. 3. Logan Nobrega, VM, 80.

Steamboat finishers: 6. Alex Hanna 90. 9. Sophia Gowdy 101. 22. Jojo Vertrees 119. 23. Catherine Larock 123. 25. Piper Eivins 125.

