Hamrics combine for walkoff win over Middle Park

Steamboat Springs freshman Jessie Hamric scores a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Moffat County in Craig. Hamric’s double on Tuesday, May 3 helped the Sailors win 7-6 over Middle Park.

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team used a lot of spirit and a little bit of magic to win 7-6 over Middle Park with a walkoff on Tuesday, May 3.

The Sailors entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 6-1. They were hitting the ball, but they were hitting popups and easy outs. In the sixth, they started putting more power on the ball and scored two runs to keep it close at 6-3 with one inning left to play.

“Once we did that, we were able to come back,” said coach George Ibarra. “The Hamric power came through.”

Senior pitcher Ben Bogan kept Middle Park off the board in the seventh to bring Steamboat up to bat again. Senior Walker Ripley kicked things off with a double and soon after, Jessie Hamric doubled to tie the game and represented the winning run.

That brought up senior Jake Hamric, who got the ball into play and brought Jessie home, winning the game.

“It was a really exciting game,” Ibarra said. “There was a lot of positive energy throughout the whole game. They never put their heads down.”

Bogan was excellent as relief for starter Jake Hamric. Bogan threw three innings and struck out five, following Hamric’s solid four innings and two strikeouts.

Ibarra said the win was one of three in which the Sailors came from behind to win, which showcases how they are starting to turn the baseball program around.

“We started the season with the mentality this was going to be a rebuilding year for us. The whole program in general,” Ibarra said. “We approached it as this is going to be a marathon. We’re not going to turn the baseball program around in one season. It’s going to take many but it starts this season.”

The team is 6-10-1 this year and has won two of its last three games, including a 5-2 win over Glenwood Springs last weekend, which is Ibarra’s personal favorite this year.

The game was tied at two through six innings, but Steamboat scored three runs in the seventh for the win.

“It really stands out because of the excitement and the energy the boys brought out,” Ibarra said. “They were cheering and pushing each other and had each other’s back.”

The team was supposed to conclude its season at home versus Battle Mountain on Saturday, May 7, but field conditions will likely move it to Edwards.

Ibarra is confident his team can give the Huskies a game, especially after seeing what the Sailors have accomplished lately.

“Unfortunately, we’re really starting to figure it out when the season is almost done,” Ibarra said.

Steamboat Springs 7, Middle Park 6

MP 020 022 0 – 6 6 2

SS 010 002 4 – 7 9 3

