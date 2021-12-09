Gold makes halfpipe finals at US Grand Prix

Steamboat Springs snowboarder Taylor Gold flies high during the qualifiers at the 2021 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain on Thursday. He finished fourth in the first heat, earning a spot in the finals on Saturday.

usfreeskiteam

COPPER MOUNTAIN — In the first of four halfpipe Olympic qualifiers this season, Steamboat Springs resident Taylor Gold made the finals.

More than 40 of the best halfpipe snowboarders in the world gathered at Copper Mountain on Thursday for the U.S. Grand Prix. Gold finished fourth in heat one with a score of 83. He qualified for the finals alongside U.S. National team members Shaun White and Chase Josey.

Yuto Totsuka, of Japan, won the heat with a score of 90.33. Japanese boarder Ayumu Hirano was the high scorer of the day with a 95.66.

The top 10 qualified for the finals, which will take place Saturday. The freeski halfpipe finals will take place Friday.

Two Steamboat Springs athletes competed in the freeski qualifiers Wednesday but missed the finals. Sammy Schuiling finished 17th overall, while the top 10 men advanced to the finals. In the women’s competition, Oak Creek resident Riley Jacobs finished 23rd.

