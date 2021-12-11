Gold finishes just shy of podium at US Grand Prix
COPPER MOUNTAIN — Steamboat Springs snowboarder Taylor Gold finished fifth in the men’s halfpipe finals Saturday at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain.
Gold earned an 87, his highest score of three runs. He was just 0.75 points off the podium and only 2.25 points out of first place.
The competition was stiff, but Japan’s Ruka Hirano was the victor, earning an 89.25 on his first run. No one was able to best it for the rest of the event.
Jan Scherrer of Switzerland came close, earning an 88.5 on his final run. Japanese boarder Yuto Totsuka rounded out the podium in third.
Gold was the best American finisher, barely beating Chase Josey, who took sixth with an 85.25. Shaun White finished ninth with a score of 75.5.
The Grand Prix was one of four U.S. Olympic halfpipe snowboard qualifying events. The next qualifier will take place next week, Dec. 16-18, when the Dew Tour returns to Copper. The final qualifier will be Jan. 6-9 at Mammoth Mountain.
Gold is looking to make his second Olympics. A high finish in a qualifying event helps athletes earn a spot on the Olympic team.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gold finishes just shy of podium at US Grand Prix
COPPER MOUNTAIN — Steamboat Springs snowboarder Taylor Gold finished fifth in the men’s halfpipe finals Saturday at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain.