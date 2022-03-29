Goalkeeping shines in Steamboat girls lacrosse team’s first win

Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team goaltender Sophie Picking made save after save during a home game against Summit on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

If the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team was going to beat anybody confidently this season, it was Summit. The Sailors beat the Tigers twice last year, and after an 0-3 start to the 2022 season, the Sailors were looking forward to the home match against Summit on Tuesday, March 29.

Sure, the rain kept the crowds away, but the Sailors’ spirits didn’t dim. Steamboat goals kept the Tigers at bay and earned an 8-5 win.

“From the losses we had, we just put all of our heart into it,” said sophomore Sophie Picking. “All of our effort, everything we had.”

Steamboat had scored four goals through its first three games. The Sailors bested that just in the first half Tuesday. Grace Alfone, Erin Maitre, Tinsley Moore and Greta Schmitz each scored goals in the first half to take a 5-1 lead.

The Tigers scored the first two goals of the second half, but Steamboat didn’t waver. Emily Davidoff used a pair of goals to push the advantage to 7-4 with less than 10 minutes to play.

“We came out with a little more intensity than we have in our previous games,” said coach Amy Norris. “Our warm-ups were cleaner, and I think that translated onto the field. Our transition was better, we took more shots on goal and our defense was strong.”

While the offense had its hottest showing of the season, a big reason the Sailors won was Picking, the goaltender. Picking was confident between the pipes and deflected a half dozen shots in the first half alone.

Picking has been a goalie for three years now, but this is her first year starting for varsity. In middle school, she was placed in goal, but now she enjoys it.

“(I like) how I feel after a game,” Picking said. “And the team is so nice to goalies, and I feel like I’m a good part of the team.”

Picking said there were a few shots she wished she could get back, but was happy with her play on Tuesday and feels like she’s been improving.

Picking has been a key factor in keeping the Sailors’ losses closer than last year.

“Sophie is awesome,” Norris said. “She has great reaction time in there. She can clear. Her clears are outstanding. She is definitely one of our defensive stars.”

The first win has given the girls confidence going into the rest of the season, which continues Saturday, April 2, at Roaring Fork.

“We showed really good commitment out there to the ball,” said sophomore Tinsley Moore. “We were tired and we just kept pushing. I think that helped a lot, and we’re going to carry that into the next games with us.”

Steamboat Springs 8, Summit 5

SS 5 3 – 8

S 1 4 – 5

First half

SS – Grace Alfone

SS – Erin Maitre

S – goal

SS – Tinsley Moore

SS – Greta Schmitz

SS – Greta Schmitz

Second half

S – goal, 23:21

S – goal, 18:00

SS – Emily Davidoff

S – goal

SS – Davidoff

SS – Moore

S – goal

