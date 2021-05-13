Girls lacrosse a young but excited team

Members of the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team practice at Gardner Field. (Shelby Reardon/staff)



The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is working on its chemistry. With just three seniors, the team is young and lacking experience, especially since the sophomores didn’t get to experience high school lacrosse last year. So, the entire team will need some time to get to know each other on and off the field.

“I’m excited there’s only three of us, so it’s a pretty new team, which is kind of cool,” senior Margot Schmitz said. “The last time we played, it was all upperclassmen. It’s a different dynamic, so it’s fun.”

The team has three seniors in Audrey Sumner, Schmitz and newcomer Erica Simmons. There are quite a few juniors as well making up the core returners of the team. Everyone else has never played the sport at high school speed.

“We have a fairly young team this year,” head coach Amy Norris said. “We graduated 12 seniors last year, which is an entire field of players. So, really this year, we’re trying to gain experience and sharpen our skills.”

The three seniors will keep the younger athletes focused, motivated and positive through what could be a few weeks of struggles as the players learn about each other. Sumner said that more time playing will help enormously. Her team just has to be patient.

“I’m definitely looking for them to be leaders and help out and encourage the younger players on our team,” Norris said. “And help build their confidence so we can carry that into years going forward.”

Upperclassmen had to help the team remain upbeat after the 18-3 season-opening loss to Battle Mountain last week.

The first half of the game was slow as players saw their first game-speed action in two years. The Sailors were far more composed and confident in the second half.

“It took us a little while to get going. We had a slow start,” Norris said. “Battle Mountain is a very good team. They’re quick. When we turned it on, we had some really nice plays, but I think we need to be quicker to ground balls, sharpen our stick skills and a little better movement on the field.”

On the other hand, Norris saw some good things. The attack was working hard, taking smart shots and passing the ball well. She also noted a couple draw controls that were nice. Both goalies played really well, too. Schmitz is one of the team’s goalies, and junior Claire Fisher is the other varsity goaltender.

“It was a good starting point,” said Schmitz.

The team next plays on the road Saturday at Roaring Fork and host its home opener Wednesday against Battle Mountain.

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain May 15 - at Roaring Fork May 19 - versus Battle Mountain May 21 - versus Aspen May 25 - at Summit May 27 - versus Roaring Fork June 3 - versus Eagle Valley June 5 - versus Summit June 12 - at Eagle Valley June 15 - at Aspen

