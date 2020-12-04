Free outdoor rink opens to public; indoor rink requires reservations for public skate

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The pair of free outdoor rinks installed at the Howelsen Hill tennis courts will open to the public from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday beginning Dec. 8, according to the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation.

“We’ve had to literally think outside the box, or in this case, rink, for new ways to provide outdoor recreation for the community due to the pandemic,” said Parks & Recreation Director Angela Cosby in a news release. “These rinks will provide hours of frozen fun for all ages, and we couldn’t be happier to glide into action next week.”

The hours are subject to change and based on when temperatures are cooler. Hours may change throughout the season due to weather, since the rink is not temperature controlled and relies on Mother Nature to stay frozen.

There is no dictated activity schedule for either rink, so participants are expected to share the ice and be courteous. Due to current health protocols, only 10 people are allowed on each 100-foot by 50-foot sheet of ice, totaling 20 people in the fenced area. Masks are required at all times.

Rink users must bring their own skates and use the unsupervised space at their own risk. The area will be lit by the existing lights, and string lights, like those on Yampa Street, will be installed in the near future.

The city has created a frequently-asked-question sheet at steamboatsprings.net/communityice with more information.

The indoor rink at Howelsen Ice Complex opened again to limited programming under new restrictions. Reservations are required for public skate, freestyle skate and stick-and-puck sessions, each with a maximum of 10 people.

Next week's schedule at the Howelsen Ice Complex. Reservations are required.



The calendars for the current week and the next week as well as admission rates are available at steamboatsprings.net/132/Howelsen-Ice-Complex. Unlike the outdoor rink, the indoor rink does provide rental equipment.

