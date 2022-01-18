Former SSWSC moguls skier Giaccio named to Olympic roster

Olivia Giaccio, who skied with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports club, celebrates her first moguls World Cup victory at the first World Cup of the season in Ruka, Finland, on Saturday.

Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member and freestyle moguls skier Olivia Giaccio is officially going to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Giaccio was fighting with two other national team members from Vail, Tess Johnson and Kai Owens, for two spots on the team.

The competition was fierce, with each woman notching at least once podium this winter, although Owens’s came in a doubles event. Only singles freestyle moguls is an Olympic event.

SSWSC’s Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar had already been named ahead of the final qualifying event in Deer Valley, Utah, last weekend.

Giaccio finished in the top six at both Deer Valley events Jan. 13 and 14, and was the top American finisher on both days. Upon the conclusion of the event, she learned she was heading to Beijing.

This will be Giaccio’s Olympic debut. She’s ranked No. 4 in the World Cup standings

Giaccio has already had an epic year, winning the first World Cup event in Ruka, Finland, and becoming the first woman to stomp a cork 1080 in competition.

Owens announced Monday evening that she will make her Olympic debut in Beijing, taking the final spot on the women’s moguls team. She was named rookie of the year in 2021.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who is ranked No. 5 in the World Cup standings and an Olympic veteran, was left off the roster. She wrote in an Instagram post that she is “heartbroken” about the decision.

