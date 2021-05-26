 Five Sailors compete in West Grand pole vault meet | SteamboatToday.com
Five Sailors compete in West Grand pole vault meet

Shelby Reardon
  


KREMMLING — In a specialized meeting of pole vault athletes, five Steamboat Springs High School athletes competed.

Junior Annika Ort finished ninth in the girls competition with a height of 7 feet, 6 inches. Phoebe Young of Coal Ridge was the victor with a height of 11 feet, 3 inches.

Freshman Amelie Wild took 22nd at 6 feet, 6 inches and Katie Castor was 27th with the same height.

Brady Kuntz of Lone Star High School won the boys event with a height of 13 feet. Steamboat sophomore Michael Lake earned 20th at 8 feet, 6 inches. Olin Webster flew 7 feet, good for 28th.

Steamboat Springs Track & Field Schedule

May 7 - at Moffat County

May 8 - at at Eagle Valley

May 15 - at Glenwood Springs

May 18 - at Battle Mountain

May 21 - at Coal Ridge

May 25 - at West Grand

June 5 - Home Meet

June 10-11 - Regionals at Grand Junction

June 18 - at West Grand or Longmont

June 24-26 - State at Denver

Boys results

1. Brady Kuntz, Lone Star, 13-0. 20. Michael Lake, SS, 8-06. 28. Olin Webster, SS, 7-0.

Girls results

1. Phoebe Young, Coal Ridge, 11-03. 9. Annika Ort, SS, 7-06. 22. Amelie Wild, SS, 6-06. 27. Katie Castor, SS, 6-06.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

