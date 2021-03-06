Five more Routt County wrestlers qualify for state

Steamboat Springs High School senior Ivan Reynolds and Soroco High School senior Kody Logan both qualified for the state wrestling tournament which will take place next weekend in Pueblo.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Five more Routt County wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this weekend, bringing the total number of locals heading to Pueblo to six.

Larhae Whaley has always dreamed of being a state champion. The Soroco High School freshman is one step closer to realizing that goal as she finished second at regionals, qualifying for the state tournament.

“She didn’t surprise me, she surprised the rest of the state,” said Soroco head coach and Larhae’s father, Jay Whaley. “She was the No. 6 seed and knocked off the No. 3 and the No. 2 before she got in the finals. She did real good.”

Whaley was the only Routt County girl wrestler to qualify for state. Sophomore Mckenzie Clark, who went to state last year, fell short of qualifying.

First-year wrestler Piper Jo Jones had a successful day at regionals even though she didn’t qualify. She won her quarterfinal by pinning her opponent in one minute and three seconds. She fell in the semifinal and the consolation semi, getting pinned on each occasion. In the fifth-place match, she worked quickly, pinning her same opponent from the first round in just 35 seconds.

At the boys 2A Region 1 Tournament, Hayden High School senior Wyatt Murphy and Soroco High School senior Kody Logan both qualified for state. Murphy blazed through the 152-pound bracket. In the semifinals he defeated Rangely’s Zane Varner by an 8-2 decision. In the finals, Murphy battled through two and a half rounds before Cedaredge’s Adrian Nieto won via pin.

“That Varner match … we knew it could go either way. We knew going into the tournament that semifinals match was going to be probably the biggest match of Murphy’s life,” said Hayden head coach Matt Linsacum. “Murphy wrestled just like he could. It was fun to watch. … After that first round and we were up, it just felt like Murphy for the first time in a while.”

Cody Hawn earned fourth at 170 pounds, which would have qualified him for state in any other year.

Logan was dominant all day at 170 pounds. He pinned Hawn in 3:15 in the quarterfinal, won with a 6-1 decision in the semis, and defeated Meeker’s Brendan Clatterbaugh with a 13-0 major decision for the regional title.

“Kody’s tough. You better watch him at state,” said Whaley. “He’s going to make some noise. He’s just super tough.”

In the 3A Region 1 Tournament, seniors Ivan Reynolds and Cole Moon both qualified for state. At 195 pounds, Moon had a lot of work to do as the No. 7 seed. He pinned his quarterfinal opponent in the first round and pinned his semifinal opponent late in the second. In the championship match, Moon was pinned by Basalt’s Ruben Samuelson.

“It was just a matter of wrestling to his ability,” said Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas. “He definitely did that. It’s the best he’s wrestled in his life. It was pretty awesome to see.”

Reynolds made quick work of his quarterfinal opponent, winning by fall in the first round. He pinned Moffat County’s Billy Lawton in 4:28 to earn a spot in the finals.

With 10 seconds left in the second period, Reynolds lost to Wil Aucoin of Pagosa Springs, taking second.

“In his final’s match, he wrestled pretty good,” said Bonifas. “I think we could beat the kid if we see him at state. I’m just happy he made it. It’s pretty awesome to see those seniors wrestle with confidence and put it all together when they need to.”

Girls Wrestling Region 1

100: Semi: Larhae Whaley, S, dec. Marie Jordan, Bennett, 11-4. 1st: Morgan Johnson, Loveland, fall Whaley, S, 0:34.

118: Qfinal: Elizabeth Esparza, Poudre, fall Emi Ramirez, S, 3:51. Cons.: Natasha Gallegos, Pomona, fall Ramirez, S, 0:02.

127: Round 1: Avery Varvarinecz, Arapahoe, fall Skylar Clark, S, 2:58.

136: Round 1: Alondra Becerra, Fort Lupton, fall Kasey Douglas, S, 0:57.

147: Qfinal: Desza Munson, Pomona, fall Mckenzie Clark, S, 0:46. Cons.: Te’ovyon Jackson, Vista Peak, fall Clark, S, 3:18.

161: Qfinal: Jenna Joseph, Mead, dec. Mila Luzi, S, 6-2. Cons.: Abbigail Smith, Poudre, fall Luzi, S, 2:57.

215: Cons. semi: Delaney Jarmon, VP, fall Piper Jo Jones, S, 0:35. 5th: Jones, S, fall Michelle Ramirez, Middle Park, 0:35.

2A Region 1

152: Semi: Wyatt Murphy, H, dec. Zane Varner, Rangely, 8-2. 1st: Adrian Nieto, Cedaredge, fall Murphy, H, 5:17.

160: Round 1: Kelton Turner, Meeker, fall Jake Lindley, H, 0:38.

170: Semi: Kody Logan, S, dec. Wyatt Mansker, Olathe, 6-1. 1st: Logan, S, maj. dec. Brendan Clatterbaugh, M, 13-0. Cons. semi: Cody Hawn, H, fall Justin Mattison, Hotchkiss, 3:54. 3rd: Ayden Mathews, Mancos, dec. Hawn, H, 7-2.

182: Qfinal: Trenton Gaston, Paonia, dec. Austin Little, S, 12-11. Cons.: Anthony Garner, Rangely, dec. Little, S, 2-1.

3A Region 1

152: Cons.: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall Ryan Zheng, Basalt, 2:49. Cons. semi: Dante Gonzales, Alamosa, tech. fall Reeves, SS, 4:24.

160: Qfinal: Cameron Lucero, Pagosa Springs, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 1:29. Cons.: Royce Barrios, Delta, dec. Morrison, SS, 12-5.

170: Qfinal: Grant Aucoin, PS, fall Henry Dismuke, SS, 1:18. Cons.: Eli Broady, Middle Park, fall Dismuke, SS, 1:40.

182: Semi: Ivan Reynolds, SS, 13-4, fall Billy Lawton, Moffat County, 4:28. 1st: Wil Aucoin, PS, fall Reynolds, SS, 3:50.

195: Semi: Cole Moon, SS, fall Alex Guardado, Rifle, 3:58. 1st: Ruben Samuelson, Basalt, fall Moon, SS, 1:19.

