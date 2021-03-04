Finally first: Nolting wins slalom, super combined as Steamboat men sweep podium at junior championships
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After four straight second-place finishes, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jeremy Nolting has won. The U16 athlete was the victor Wednesday night in the Junior Championships Super Combined event at Howelsen Hill Ski Area.
Nolting was followed by teammates Daniel Ferucci, Nick DeMarco, Thomas Mennan and Alex Orozco, who finished second through fifth, respectively.
The women were led by Noelle Roth, who tied for first with Skylar Sheppard. Elena Dziura was the only other Steamboat female finisher, coming in 25th.
On Thursday, Nolting won again, tying with Ferucci for first in the slalom at Howelsen Hill. The two each finished with a two-run time of 1:23.24.
Steamboat’s Roman Elvidge earned ninth with a time of 1:26.5, and Thomas Mennan took 27th with a time of 1:38.77.
Lauren Haerter was the top Steamboat finisher in the women’s slalom race, taking fifth. Rylee McLouth earned 27th.
The Junior Championships wrap up Friday with Giant Slalom on All Out at Steamboat Resort.
Wednesday, March 3
Men’s super combined
Top 3: 1. Jeremy Nolting, SSWSC, 1:28.9. 2. Daniel Ferucci, SSWSC, 1:29.58. 3. Nick DeMarco, SSWSC, 1:29.96.
Steamboat finishers: 4. Thomas Mennan 1:30.16. 5. Alex Orozco 1:30.97. 14. Ian Haupt 1:33.31.
Women’s super combined
Top 3: 1. Skylar Sheppard, BKH, 1:30.04. 2. Noelle Roth, SSWSC, 1:30.04. 3. Nicole Begue, SSCV, 1:30.86.
Steamboat finishers: 25. Elena Dziura 1:57.93.
Thursday, March 4
Women’s slalom
Top 3: 1. Maia Andrews, LSC, 1:26.53. 2. Phoebe Heaydon, SSCV, 1:27.08. 3. Ella Snyder, SUM, 1:27.69.
Steamboat finishers: 5. Lauren Haerter 1:28.69. 17. Rylee McLouth 1:31.88.
Men’s slalom
Top 3: 1. Daniel Ferucci, SSWSC, 1:23.24. 1. Jeremy Nolting, SSWSC, 1:23.24. 3. Chase Kelly, AVSC, 1:24.38.
Steamboat finishers: 9. Roman Elvidge 1:26.5. 27. Thomas Mennan 1:38.77.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
