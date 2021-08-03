Donation-based exercise group on track to raise $20K for local nonprofits

Rise Steamboat hosts workout classes at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena every Tuesday. Participants pay by donation, which benefit 10 local nonprofits. Rise Steamboat is aiming to raise $20,000 this summer thanks to a generous martching program. (Courtesy/Reall Regan)



Rise Steamboat is in the middle of its most successful summer, on track to raise $20,000 for 10 local nonprofits.

Reall Regan and her husband, Jason, started Rise Steamboat in 2017, bringing together two things that Yampa Valley residents love: exercise and philanthropy.

The program is donation-based, but over the last two summers has been able to double its fundraising thanks to a $10,000 match from Colorado Group Realty’s Charitable Foundation.

If this year’s goal is reached — and with a match from Colorado Group Realty — Rise Steamboat will give $2,000 to Advocates of Routt County, Routt County United Way, REPS (Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide), Horizons Specialized Services, True North, Clean and Sober, Routt County Council on Aging, Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, Routt County Humane Society and Routt County Search and Rescue.

“A little goes a long way for a lot of nonprofits and there are so many deserving nonprofits in the valley,” Regan said. “Picking 10 was really difficult. I would have loved to support 100.”

The Regans cover all the costs of Rise Steamboat so 100% of donations can go to the beneficiaries. People can also donate without participating in classes at coloradogrouprealty.com/risesteamboat .

So far, Rise Steamboat has raised $4,119.10 of this year’s $10,000 goal. Regan said she’s blown away and humbled by the success.

“Our charitable foundation is always excited to support the endeavors of our agents,” Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman said. “What Reall is doing is really helping the community and in this way, she’s able to support 10 different organizations.

“Aside from being able to give to so many deserving organizations, it’s also a fun way for people to be in shape and be together and be doing something outside.”

Reall and Jason Regan, pictured with their dog Reese, co-founded Rise Steamboat, a donation-based exercise group that is aiming to raise $20,000 thanks to a matching program this summer. (Courtesy Reall Regan)



Working as a broker at Colorado Group Realty is just one of Regan’s jobs. She is also a certified personal trainer, life coach and fitness nutritional specialist.

Rise Steamboat mostly functions in the summer, previously highlighting one beneficiary a week. Now the proceeds are cumulative and split among the beneficiaries evenly at the end of the summer season. This year is the organization’s longest season yet, running through Aug. 17, with two classes every Tuesday morning.

Rise Steamboat mornings begin early, with a 6 a.m. class at Steamboat Fit, providing an early and indoor option for participants.

At 7:15 a.m., Regan teaches the original Rise Steamboat class, an outdoor full body workout at the concrete bleachers at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. People have to bring their own equipment, like a mat and dumbbells, but snacks are provided.

“People absolutely love that setting of working out at the rodeo grounds,” Regan said. “The views are beautiful, we offer classes first thing in the morning. It’s that daybreak feel, and it’s a really unique fitness offering that one doesn’t typically experience elsewhere.”

Tara Weaver, owner of Central Park Management, is a sponsor and frequent class attendee.

“It’s super fun. Reall is a little firecracker,” Weaver said. “She gets you totally motivated. The classes are early, but she is peppy and motivating and funny. It’s really fun at the rodeo grounds where the sun is coming up and you’re working your butt off and you’re outdoors.”

Weaver said Central Park Management believes in Reall and Rise Steamboat’s message.

“It’s a no-brainer for us,” Weaver said. “We’re a very community-orientated business and this hits all the buttons for us.”

