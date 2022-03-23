Demong resigns as executive director of USA Nordic

Billy Demong is resigning as the executive director of USA Nordic Sport, the country’s governing body for men's and women's ski jumping and Nordic combined.

Five-time Olympian and silver medalist Billy Demong is resigning as the executive director of USA Nordic Sport, according to a news release.

He will remain a member of the board of directors, though, and he will advise the executive committee through the transition period.

Demong joined USA Nordic Sport, the country’s governing body for ski jumping and Nordic combined, in 2016 and helped lead the organization through massive transitions, additions and two Olympic Games.

“Originally, Billy agreed to assume the executive director role for two years,” said Tom Bickner, chairman of the board of directors, in the release. “We are pleased that he stayed in the position for six years and that he will continue his close involvement with USANS to assist with our vision, strategy, partnerships and networking priorities over time. He has engaged and inspired our community, giving us some meaningful momentum that will carry forward.”

Matt Petri, secretary of the board at USA Nordic, said Demong has done well improving communications, drawing in sponsors and building a positive culture around the sports of ski jumping and Nordic combined.

“His connection with the community and ability to inspire staff, athletes and the community is quite exceptional,” Petri said.

When Demong took the job in May 2016, he was taking over an organization known as USA Ski Jumping. He managed the transition to USA Nordic Sport, which oversaw both men’s and women’s ski jumping and Nordic combined. Demong also brought in partners such as Paul Smith’s College, NYU Langone and Backcountry.com, according to the release.

USA Nordic has hired a firm called Prodigy Search to lead the nationwide search for a new leader of USA Nordic.

“We’re expecting to see a strong and diverse group of candidates based on the work Prodigy has done before,” said Petri. “They’re going to help us with all aspects of the search, including helping us define what are the ideal characteristics of the leader for the next phase of growth for USA Nordic.”

