Dean, US ski jumping team conclude time in Beijing with team event

Decker Dean of Steamboat Springs finished 44th in the men's normal hill first round. None of the four American competitors finished in the top 30 to advance to the finals.

The United States ski jumping team, including Decker Dean of Steamboat Springs, wrapped up its time at the 2022 Winter Olympics with the men’s team large hill event on Monday, Feb. 14.

Each of the four jumpers recorded a jump in the first round, and the team finished 10th of 11 teams at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre. The top eight advanced to the final round, in which Austria prevailed, Slovenia won silver and Germany earned Bronze.

The American team earned a total of 261 points, more than 100 points out of eighth, and more than 200 points out of first.

Dean was the first of the four teammates to launch Monday night. His trial round jump was excellent, 117 meters. All he had to do was repeat the motions and hope the wind didn’t pick up.

Of course, mother nature caused a wind delay, benching Dean for a couple minutes before he could take to the bar and prepare himself for a jump.

The Steamboat Springs resident didn’t get as much distance on his competition jump, flying just 92.5 meters. He clapped twice upon landing and shrugged after taking his skis off.

Patrick Gasienica followed with a jump of 105.5 meters, Kevin Bickner went 103 meters and Casey Larson flew 106 meters.

Gasienica was the only one to improve upon his trial jump. Everyone else jumped slightly shorter.

