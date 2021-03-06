Dean leads USA ski jumpers in team event as World Championships conclude

Steamboat Springs native Decker Dean competed in the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, which concluded with the team event Saturday. Dean's jump of 120 meters helped the USA men earn 10th. (Courtesy Karl Denney)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Ski Jumping World Championships concluded Saturday in Oberstdorf, Germany, where the men’s ski jumping team finished 10th in the team event. Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Decker Dean had the largest jump of the American men, flying 120 meters. Erik Belshaw, also from Steamboat, jumped 90 meters while teammates Andrew Urlaub and Casey Larson jumped 99.5 and 95.5 meters, respectively.

In the men’s Nordic combined team sprint event, Steamboat’s Taylor Fletcher teamed up with Ben Loomis to earn ninth. Fletcher jumped 97.5 meters and Loomis jumped 109. They finished the team sprint four minutes and 46 seconds behind victor Austria.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.