Continental Divide Run attracts athletes from all over

Emily Cypher finishes the 50K race at the 2021 Continental Divide Trail Run on Saturday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Catherine McGinty and Jolee Lawler crossed the finish line of the 16-mile Continental Divide Run together, celebrating McGinty’s 26th birthday and Lawler’s birthday week.

The pair met in college where they played soccer, but now live hundreds of miles apart. Lawler is in Idaho Springs, while McGinty resides in Texas. As a means to share an experience, see each other and challenge themselves, the young women signed up for the Continental Divide Run, which boasts 50K, 16-mile or 5-mile options starting at the base of Steamboat Resort.

“I feel alive and not at the same time,” McGinty said.

Neither had completed a trail run, but are familiar with distance running. Lawler said the only real goal was to get it done in under five hours, which they accomplished, crossing the finish line back at the resort’s base in four hours and 21 minutes.

“We just wanted to move our bodies,” McGinty said. “For 16 miles. That’s an accomplishment. It’s pretty amazing what you can do, what our bodies are capable of.”

At first, they questioned their capabilities. Miles one through four were a tough ascent.

“The highlight was probably mile 10,” Lawler said. “We were like, ‘Yeah, we’re good. We’re coming down. We feel great.’”

They crossed the finish line with smiles.

A group of young men lead the pack of 5-mile runners at the 2021 Continental Divide Trail Run on Saturday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Alex King and Dylan Storms also finished together after completing the 50K race. The Denver residents have been training together for the 30-mile race for months. King said they have been running 30 to 40 miles a week, maxing out at around 20 miles in a single run.

Following the same start as the 16-mile race, the 50K has a brutal beginning. King and Storms had no problem hiking much of the uphill. In a run that long, no one has too much pride to slow down.

“(It was) a lot of hiking,” King said. “I think most people hiked the uphill part. … All in on hiking.”

The 50K race brings runners to the top of Mount Werner, then to Long Lake, which nearly sits on the Continental Divide Trail.

Steamboat’s Reall Regan has traversed all over Mount Werner, but had never seen that section of trail between the summit and Long Lake.

“It was right at daybreak and I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was through that section, like running back through Morningside, hitting the divide back there,” Regan said. “There was a haze in the air, the sun was coming up. There were flowers.”

Pati O’Connor, who trained alongside Regan at Steamboat Fit, didn’t have the additional trek to Long Lake on her 16-mile course, but echoed that the wildflowers were stunning at the summit.

When she got to the top of the Storm Peak Challenge trail, she descended Pete’s Wicked Trail on the Sunshine Peak section of the resort.

She trained with hikes and trail runs for the constant up and down of the course.

Storms feels like he’s figured out the perfect way to descend without being in too much pain.

“It’s relaxation,” Storms said. “Shorter strides. Don’t over impact.”

Many travel to conquer such an epic course, but it’s the locals who have it good, not having to drive more than a couple miles to access the gorgeous trails any time they please.

“It’s a really fun local race, a race where you see a ton of people you know,” Regan said. “It really doesn’t get much prettier.”

Results

Continental Divide Run

50K

1. Andrew Pontbriand 4:37.19. 2. Erik Sandstrom 4:39.27.1. 3. Steven Taylor 4:41.44. 4. Ryan Van Ness 4:46.21. 5. Morgan Land 4:59.13. 6. Dan Knowles 5:01.24. 7. Andrea Wilhelm 5:04.35. 8. Drew Pashley 5:04.55.3. 9. Matthew Marden 5:06.53. 10. Reall Regan 5:07.29.4. 11. Kevin Kessler 5:10.43. 12. Kosuke Amano 5:11.10. 13. Zach Dunlop 5:17.18. 14. Holly Hagerman 5:18.38. 15. Dan Pritchard 5:19.35. 16. Brian Buell 5:23.01. 17. Mike Wilkinson 5:26.09. 18. Sebastian Sousa Castellanos 5:29.01. 19. Jonathan Bush 5:29.08. 20. Jake Ryor 5:32.01. 21. Erin Houlihan 5:34.28. 22. Shannon Fonger 5:35.28.9. 23. Brian Einsweiler 5:35.38. 24. Brian Pinkard 5:36.55. 25. Josh Drews 5:37.07. 26. Mark Hurlbert 5:38.29. 27. Scott Hurlbert 5:38.30. 28. Grant Collins 5:40.50. 29. Max Krueger 5:41.58. 30. Holly Kareiva 5:42.15. 31. Kylie Hibshman 5:42.16.0. 32. Nora O’Malley 5:43.16.3. 33. Kyle Green 5:46.36. 34. Candy Granger 5:52.10. 35. Sam Kohlman 5:55.13. 36. Mary Bingham Chee 5:55.31.6. 37. Micahel Kelly 5:55.34.9. 38. Becky Marlow 5:55.49.5. 39. Zak Conway 5:56.22. 40. John Farinelli 5:57.39. 41. Phil Allen 6:02.54. 42. Emily Cypher 6:03.25. 43. Brad Dunn 6:03.31. 44. Brian Kelly 6:04.31. 45. Adam Simson 6:05.54. 46. Brittany McCullough 6:09.28. 47. Jordan Brendecke 6:12.14. 48. Dylan Storms 6:12.36. 49. Alex King 6:12.37. 50. Matthew Newland 6:13.16. 51. Tyler Shepherd 6:13.49. 52. Nathan Tarrant 6:16.30. 53. Doug Seaver 6:16.44. 54. David Ellison 6:21.42. 55. Mark Moyer 6:23.48. 56. Jeffrey Dodd 6:23.54. 57. Tara Berry 6:27.29. 58. Jason Williams 6:28.44. 59. Eric Haye 6:30.45. 60. Nicholas McConnell 6:31.18. 61. Sean Cotter 6:32.35. 62. Andrew Kirkpatrick 6:36.45. 63. Jonathan Cienski 6:37.11. 64. Lindsey Cienski 6:37.12. 65. Blake McTee 6:37.12. 66. Amber Scherer 6:39.24. 67. Rick Mueller 6:41.42. 68. Andrew Gast 6:42. 69. Justin Mowery 6:42.20. 70. Richard Lachner 6:42.25. 71. Ryan Geiger 6:46.18. 72. Nik Keyek 6:48.13. 73. John Melicharek 6:50.49. 74. Nora McKay 6:51.08. 75. Heidi Petersen 6:51.11. 76. Halie Kastl 6:56.28. 77. John Lilly 6:58.11. 78. Wesley Collier 6:59.01. 79. Anthony Formosa 6:59.02. 80. Reese Lachner 7:01.16. 81. Rob McCasey 7:01.16.8. 82. Sara Schtte 7:03.07. 83. Grace Schutte 7:03.09.7. 84. Bridge Gilroy 7:05.01. 85. Paige Pasquini 7:05.01. 86. Jared Sagaga 7:05.38. 87. Kenna Chapman 7:06.03. 88. Christina Mackiewicz 7:08.07. 89. Ryan Beach 7:08.28. 90. Ilene Bloom 7:13.59. 91. Timothy Devereux 7:21.08. 92. Justin Burns 7:21.09. 93. Kammi Lohne 7:21.09. 94. Timothy Stinson 7:27.00. 95. James English 7:30.38. 96. Shawn Fagan 7:35.05. 97. Jason McKesson 7:47.40. 98. Christine Kitzler 7:54.31. 99. Natalie Raketic 7:56.03. 100. Jennifer Stringham 7:58.30. 101. Stacey Siegel 8:00.04. 102. Heather Fitzler 8:00.09. 103. Melissa Uchitelle-Rogers 8:04.54. 104. Jane Sindell 8:10.32. 105. Sam Pfanstiel 8:11.03. 106. Alexandra Rice 8:30.23. 107. Lisa Cook 8:44.53. 108. Rachina Randolph 8:53.42.

16 mile

1. Daniel Goding 2:01.26.4. 2. Andrew Biglow 2:01.56.4. 3. Josh Smullin 2:07.15.6. 4. Peter Surgent 2:14.40.6. 5. Brad Seng 2:14.59.4. 6. Adrian Walsh 2:15.59. 7. Leah Rosenfeld 2:23.06.2. 8. Kevin Fonger 2:24.29.6. 9. Eddie Rogers 2:26.00.8. 10. Tom Krabacher 2:26.24.8. 11. Geoff Keast 2:27.31.5. 12. John Weaver 2:28.01.2. 13. Mark Gangl 2:34.54.7. 14. Brian Dedonato 2:35.57. 15. Britt Dick 2:36. 16. Charles Eric Swanson 2:38.15.1. 17. Dan Cortes 2:38.45.8. 18. Hannah Peterson 2:39.08.9. 19. Walter Magill 2:41.58.1. 20. Braden Mossbarger 2:41.59.6. 21. Emily Stout 2:42.28.5. 22. Dru Falco 2:44.00.6. 23. Wendy Zuck 2:44.15.2. 24. Jeff Harrison 2:45.07.8. 25. Jeremy Browning 2:48.18.9. 26. Maria Remillard 2:49.10. 27. Jason Yanowitz 2:50.10.3. 28. Matt Oermann 2:50.18.3. 29. Amy Reynolds 2:52.27.1. 30. Tim Kirk 2:53.15.9. 31. Austin Kaiser 2:53.32.1. 32. Jeff May 2:54.25.4. 33. Lisa Duncan 2:54.40.8. 34. Tony Urbick 2:55.07.3 35. Stephanie LEe 2:57.02. 36. Emily Gorgol 2:57.02.2. 37. Kristen Homeyer 2:59.47.1. 38. Kay Rawlings 3:00.09.9. 39. Steve Dale 3:00.47.4. 40. Nathan Grivy 3:02.40.7. 41. Gibb Clarke 3:03.53.2. 42. Cameron Burt 3:04.27.8. 43. Ken Spruell 3:04.54.2. 44. Michael Long 3:055.21. 45. Rachel Cambray 3:05.42.6. 46. Marc Allen 3:07.25. 47. Melanie Walker 3:07.47.6. 48. Meghan McGregor 3:08.14.4. 49. Kirk Reynolds 3:09.31.2. 50. Todd Voss 3:10.02. 51. Kayla Levine 3:10.02. 52. Samantha Adelman 3:10.53.2. 53. John Grotenhuis 3:12.01.4. 54. Christian Sauerwein 3:12.02.6. 55. Jac Crenshaw 3:12.39.8. 56. Jim Brouwer 3:13.26. 57. Don Platt 3:14.01. 58. Jesse SColavino 3:14.15.9. 59. Sara Maranowicz 3:15.26.9. 60. Kimberly Reece 3:15.26.9. 61. Alex Hrkac-Budzisz 3:16.47.2. 62. Kayla Moden 3:17.54.8. 63. David Lustig 3:22.40.8. 64. Jake Ruttinger 3:23.26.9. 65. Ann Raiho 3:23.43.7. 66. Liz Krasnow 3:24.00.5. 67. Phil Purdy 3:25.41. 68. Lydia Evans 3:26.53.3. 69. Olivia McCasey 3:26.53.3. 70. Rachel Oidtman 3:26.58.5. 71. Narisa Wild 3:29.30.4. 72. Adria Owens 3:30.43.8. 73. Tiffany Ankrum 3:38.18. 74. Virginia Egger 3:40.18.8. 75. Ashley Geary 3:41.16.6. 76. Alison Beichner 3:41.51.4. 77. Samantha Starkey 3:42.19.4. 78. Brenden Smith 3:42.53.1. 79. Matthew Riddoch 3:44.13.5. 80. Julie Griffin 3:46.08.7. 81. Kara Pontius 3:46.12.2. 82. Christa Rozin 3:46.14.6. 83. Nicole Laceby 3:46.32.7. 84. Erik Schaefer 3:46.54.9. 85. Silvia Gruber 3:48.37.5. 86. Ryan Bilger 3:50.35.8. 87. Stacey Wooley 3:50.37.8. 88. Darleen Sandoval 3:51.22.1. 89. Emily Hines 3:52.08.1. 90. Elizabeth Tegeler 3:52.20.9. 91. Madeleine Murray 3:52.56.2. 92. Pati O’Connor 3:%3.40.1. 93. Miranda Prejean 3:55.09.9. 94. Emily Medvedeff 3:%6.12.5. 95. Deborah Alexander 4:01.02.3. 96. Mandy Miller 4:01.02.3. 97. Emy Dunfee 4:05.24.6. 98. Karen Copeland 4:06.50.8. 99. Daniel Philippus 4:07.14.9. 100. Hannah Wurl 4:11.04.4. 101. Amy Williams 4:14.14.6. 102. Julie Gormley 4:15.07. 103. Lochen Wood 4:15.08.4. 104. Jolee Lawler 4:21.11.6. 105. Catherin McGinty 4:21.11.8. 106. Christopher Cisneros 4:30.46.1. 107. Sharon Crawford 4:31.41.9. 108. Randal Smith 4:39.43.9. 109. Ashley Saulcy 5:19.36.5.

5 mile

1. Wally Magill 38:06.3. 2. Brendan Mulvey 39:01.3. 3. Henry Magill 40:27.3. 4. Trey Jones 40:43. 5. Thomas Cooper 44:51.9. 6. Tristan Thrasher 45:12.1. 7. Stacey Wilkens 45:20. 8. Emmet Shuman 47:24. 9. Grace Olexa 48:08.2. 10. Grace Zanni 48:41.8. 11. Karl Denney 49:37.8. 12. Leo Lane 49:39.1. 13. Alex Jensen 50:47.9. 14. Rob Carney 51:44. 15. Kiri May 51:58.5. 16. Matthew Mazzetta 52:02.6. 17. Tracy Denney 52:24. 18. Suzy Magill 53:35.4. 19. Alena Rossi 54:08.3. 20. Blair Shattuck 54:30. 21. Rachel Heuchert 54:44.2. 22. Tinsley Wilkinson 54:54.9. 23. Ruby May 55:06.9. 24. Lynn Zipp 57:05.2. 25. Justin Zepp 57:06.1. 26. Langdon Devin 57:21.7. 27. Jessica Devin 57:25.6. 28. Sam Heuchert 58:05.1. 29. Jacob Draper 58:08.1. 30. Marysa Cloeter 58:15.3. 31. Brett Chicotka 58:30.5. 32. Trevin Dear 1:00.2. 33. Nikita Andre 1:00.36.3. 34. Rachel Murphy 1:01.50.1. 35. Lara Touryan 1:02.16.3. 36. Austin Lawler 1:03.34.7. 37. Rick Czerniak 1:04.02.8. 38. Heidi Andre 1:04.35.5. 39. Ramona May 1:04.40.7. 40. Jane McComb 1:05.59.5. 41. Laura Geer 1:07.21.8. 42. Emily Conkling 1:08.10. 43. Brittany Varrone 1:08.10. 44. David Goodrich 1:08.40.1. 45. Val Cortes 1:09.04. 46. Carol Williams 1:10.20.5. 47. Matthew Driscoll 1:12.50.1. 48. Brynna Driscoll 1:12.50.6. 49. Kathryn Jackson 1:!4.49.3. 50. Mitchell Morgan 1:15.10.9. 51. Alexandria Guerra 1:!5.11.6. 52. Lascia Devereux 1:15.11.9. 53. Valeria Cotter 1:15.32.6. 54. Marcii Palmer 1:15.55.7. 55. Aimee Wild 1:19.38.3. 56. Stacey Lustig 1:19.46.5. 57. Tamie Rice 1:21.41.7. 58. Lauren Morgan 1:21.48.5. 59. Justine Dear 1:22.48.2. 60. Diane Lamb 1:24.12.7. 61. James Rice 1:27.28.3. 62. Virginia Schultz 1:29.40.7. 63. Andrea Hurlbert 1:50.17.1.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.