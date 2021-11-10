City Championship winners
Last weekend, the Steamboat Springs Tennis and Pickleball Center hosted the City Championships. The two-day tournament saw men and women competing in singles and doubles brackets at four different levels of expertise.
Men’s singles
3.0: 1. Henry Fang. 2. Preston Gautreaux.
4.0: 1. Todd Siefken. 2. Liam Siefken.
4.5: 1. Nash Whittington. 2. Gibb Clarke.
Men’s doubles
3.5: 1. Howard Holdzman and Jim Fader. 2. Mark Kovach and Malcolm MacCormick.
4.0: Steve Carlson and Henry Fang. 2. Todd and Liam Siefken.
Women’s singles
3.5: 1. Lucy del Haya. 2. Kelsey Norland.
Women’s doubles
3.0: 1. Laura Spicka and Holly Rogers. 2. Mary Tribby and Toby Stauffer.
3.5: 1. Karen O’Connor and Barb Hoovler. 2. Dari Tzerovski and Loretta Mosbarger.
4.0: 1. Katie Riemenschneider and Lucy Hurd. 2. Marci Valicenti and Julie Gonzales.
4.5: 1. Anya Cooper and Patrice Lorenzen. 2. Lynn Koczera and Becky Lamb.
