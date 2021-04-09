CHSAA hopes to expand Season D schedule

CHSAA is working to expand the Season D or spring sport schedule by at least 1 or 2 games or meets.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association sent out an email to member schools late Thursday stating administrators were working with the Office of Civil Rights to potentially expand the schedule of Season D sports, now that restrictions are widely being lifted across the state.

“… As the state restrictions are being lifted, the CHSAA is communicating directly with OCR (Office of Civil Rights) to receive a finalized statement on what can be done to provide an across-the-board increase in games, meets, events for all Season D participants,” read the statement.

Season D, which features typical spring sports of girls golf, girls tennis, track and field and girls soccer, could be expanded by 10 to 15% or a minimum of one to two games, meets, etc.

Based on the CHSAA calendar released in fall 2020, Season D sport competitions will begin as early as April 22 and playoffs and championships will extend to June 26

“The current calendar will not allow for a full season, extended play-off formats or increased qualifiers,” reads the release. “I am at the place of “what can we do” to provide this opportunity for all SEASON D participants aligned with recent state and local health decisions to dial back statewide restrictions.“

CHSAA will announce any changes.

