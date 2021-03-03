Championship briefs: Cooper Puckett impresses in World Junior Championships

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Cooper Puckett races down the slalom course at U16 Nationals in Breckenridge. (Courtesy Dan Gilchrist)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the Alpine Junior World Championships in Bansko, Bulgaria, Steamboat Springs’ Cooper Puckett finished 24th in the men’s super-G. The field consists of U20 and U18 athletes, and Puckett had the best finish among all U18 competitors.

He was one of four U20 athletes from around the country named to the team.

Isaiah Nelson was the best American finisher in ninth, while Bradshaw Underhill earned 22nd.

Next on the Alpine championship schedule is men’s giant slalom on Thursday and slalom on Friday.

Gold named to Freestyle World Championships Team

Steamboat Springs native and Summit County resident Taylor Gold will compete in the 2021 U.S. Snowboard and Freeski World Championships next week. The Championships will be held at Buttermilk in Aspen from March 10 to 16.

Much of the competition can be watched live or via delayed broadcast on NBCSN or on the Olympic Channel.

For more details on how to watch, visit usskiandsnowboard.org/news/2021-us-snowboard-and-freeski-world-championship-teams-announced .

World Championships continue in Germany

Thursday will feature the men’s large hill event in the men’s Nordic combined World Championships at Oberstdorf, Germany. Jared Shumate, Ben Loomis and former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes Jasper Good and Taylor Fletcher will represent the United States.

The Team Sprint event will take place Saturday, March 6.

The men’s ski jumping World Championships continue Thursday as well with the large hill event.

Steamboat’s Decker Dean and Erik Belshaw will represent the USA alongside Casey Larson and Andrew Urlaub. They also have a team event Saturday.

