Celebrate Steamboat’s Olympians in person or virtually

Bryan Fletcher, left, and Taylor Fletcher light the torch in Gondola Square at the base of Steamboat Ski Area before the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Howelsen Hill will play host to a celebration of Olympians past and present and the community that helps create them on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.

The City of Steamboat Springs, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are teaming up to put on the event, which will feature a flag parade of nations, the lighting of the Olympian Cauldron, plus cupcakes and a dance party.

For those who can’t attend, there are many virtual options at SSWSC.org/about-sswsc/olympians , Youtube at YouTu.be/6i9Kh8b5ohw or on the SSWSC Facebook page.

