Celebrate Steamboat’s Olympians in person or virtually
Howelsen Hill will play host to a celebration of Olympians past and present and the community that helps create them on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.
The City of Steamboat Springs, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are teaming up to put on the event, which will feature a flag parade of nations, the lighting of the Olympian Cauldron, plus cupcakes and a dance party.
For those who can’t attend, there are many virtual options at SSWSC.org/about-sswsc/olympians, Youtube at YouTu.be/6i9Kh8b5ohw or on the SSWSC Facebook page.
