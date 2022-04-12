Boys lacrosse loses to Cheyenne Mountain
In its toughest matchup of the year, the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team lost 13-2 to Cheyenne Mountain at home on Saturday, April 10.
Steamboat scored its only two goals in the second, while the Red-tailed Hawks scored at least three in every frame.
Steamboat is now 3-7 and 1-4 against Western Slope opponents. The Sailors will host Summit on Thursday, April 14, then take on Eagle Valley on April 25.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Steamboat Springs 2
CM 3 3 4 3 – 13
SS 0 2 0 0 – 2
