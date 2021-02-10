Prep sports update: Both Soroco basketball teams remain undefeated





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team fell behind 10-6 in the first quarter at West Grand on Tuesday. The Rams got closer but still trailed 21-18 at the half. Outscoring the Mustangs 27-14 in the second half, Soroco went on to win 45-37 to stay undefeated.

Led by 21 points from senior Liam Yaconiello, the Rams move to 4-0. West Grand was 3-0 ahead of the meeting.

Junior Joey McLaughlin scored 10 points, while senior Tyler Koler-Wixom added 7 and junior Jed Kirby netted 6.

Soroco is ranked No. 12 in the RPI standings.

The Soroco girls defeated West Grand 64-21. They, too, are 4-0 and are ranked No. 5 in the state’s RPI standings.

The teams will travel to take on Vail Christian on Friday.

Soroco 45, West Grand 37

S 6 12 13 14 – 45

WG 10 11 7 7 – 37

Scoring: WG, Charlie Multerer 18, Wyatt Howell 6, Jesus Dominguez 6. S, Liam Yaconiello 21, Joey McLaughlin 10, Tyler Koler-Wixom 7, Jed Kirby 6, Bradley Hoskinson 2, Luke Duksa 2.

Soroco 64, West Grand 21

Steamboat boys still unbeaten; Sailor girls nearly beat Eagle Valley





The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is still unbeaten after winning 66-54 over Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday. The Sailors are now 3-0 and still ranked No. 1 in the RPI standings.

Senior Eric Pollert led the team’s offense with 18 points. Sophomore Cade Gedeon and senior Granger Rowan each contributed 13 points, while junior Kellen Adams added 8.

The Sailor girls had a tough game, nearly earning their first win but ultimately losing 45-41. Steamboat trailed 22-17 at the half. The girls in red almost closed the scoring gap in the third, trailing 32-31with one quarter to go.

The Sailors varsity squads compete at home Thursday against Rifle, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 66, Eagle Valley 54

Scoring: SS, Eric Pollert 18, Cade Gedeon 13, Granger Rowan 13, Kellen Adams 8, Jackson Metzler 7, Carter Reistad 5, Jakob Kreissig 2.

Eagle Valley 45, Steamboat Springs 41

SS 10 7 14 10 – 41

EV 10 12 10 13 – 45

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.