Bomberski goal seals Steamboat girls soccer win, perfect conference record
With a 1-0 victory over Eagle Valley on Saturday, May 7, the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team concluded the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record against Western Slope opponents.
Steamboat junior Reina Bomberski scored the only goal of the game in the first half. The No. 2 Sailors finished the year with a 12-2 record with their only losses at the hands of No. 1 Durango and No. 5 Centaurus.
The team will soon learn who it will face in the playoffs.
Steamboat Springs 1, Eagle Valley 0
SS 1 0 – 1
EV 0 0 – 0
