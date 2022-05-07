Bomberski goal seals Steamboat girls soccer win, perfect conference record

With a 1-0 victory over Eagle Valley on Saturday, May 7, the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team concluded the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record against Western Slope opponents.

Steamboat junior Reina Bomberski scored the only goal of the game in the first half. The No. 2 Sailors finished the year with a 12-2 record with their only losses at the hands of No. 1 Durango and No. 5 Centaurus.

The team will soon learn who it will face in the playoffs.

Steamboat Springs 1, Eagle Valley 0

SS 1 0 – 1

EV 0 0 – 0

