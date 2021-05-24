Bennett, Knez, Fryer and Hamilton earn wins on the track

Steamboat Springs senior James Lahrman passes the baton to Josh Hamilton during the boys 4x100 relay at the Coal Ridge Invite on Friday. (Courtesy Lisa Renne Tumminello)



Tiger runners medal at Cardinal Invitational

Hayden junior Jillian Bennett won the 200- and 400-meter races at the Cardinal Invitational in Parachute on Saturday. She won the 200 with a time of 26.68 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.91.

Tiger senior Keaton Knez also won an event, earning victory in the 1,600 in 4:48.65. He also finished second in the 800.

Senior Andrew Kleckler finished fifth in the 1,600, while Kale Johnson was fourth in the 3,200.

Isabelle Simones also had a great day, taking fourth in the 100 in 13.95 seconds and finishing fifth in the 200 in 28.59. Sadie Dunkley was third in the 100-meter hurdles. Alison Rajzer took second in triple jump, while Dakota Munden earned fourth in discus with a throw of 79 feet, 9 inches.

Sailor boys dominate relay events at Coal Ridge Invite

Steamboat Springs senior Josh Hamilton won the 200-meter dash at the Coal Ridge Invite on Friday with a time of 23.17 seconds and is now ranked No. 17 in the state. Senior Jaydon Fryer was the victor in the 1,600 with a time of 4:36.04. Right behind him was senior Thomas Lewer in second.

James Lahrman and Connor Prost took third and fifth, respectively, in the 400, while Bowden Tumminello finished second in the 800-meter race.

The boys continued to dominate with relays, winning the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relays.

The Sailors girls also won the 4×200 relay and won the sprint medley relay as well.

Senior Aliyah Reimer had the best individual finish, earning second in the 200-meter race with a time of 26.93 seconds. Elise Colby took fifth in the 300 hurdles, while Kendra Sollars earned ninth in the 100 hurdles. Marcada Baker finished eighth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.58, and Lauren Parks earned ninth in the 100.

In field events, Casey Wolf finished fifth in triple jump, and Lahrman took ninth in long jump. Parks earned fourth in long jump and triple jump.

Soroco also attended the Coal Ridge Invite. Rose Karrow had a team-high finish of fifth in 1,600 with a time of 6:02.23. She was also 10th in the 800. Lexi Vandenberg finished sixth in the 100 with a time of 13.81, Larhae Whaley was ninth in the 800 and Skylar Clark was seventh in the 3200. Marissa Martindale took sixth in long jump with a distance of 14 feet, five inches, while Sophia Benjamin earned eighth in pole vault.

Senior Chase Delamater led the Rams men, taking 13th in discus with a throw of 96 feet, 10 inches. He also earned 14th in shot put with a throw of 35 feet even.

All three local teams will compete in Hayden on June 2.

Cardinal Invitational

Parachute

100: 1. Donovan Kemp, Palisade, 11.42. 6. Brayden Dale, H, 12.3.

200: 1. Kemp, P, 22.9. 10. Dale, H, 24.98.

400: 1. Paton Edwards, Ouray, 52.12. 15. Liam Frentress, H, 1:00.45.

800: 1. Jadon Nicholson, CGJ, 2:06.5. 2. Keaton Knez, H, 2.13:37. 10. Logan Silva, H, 2:31.43. 13. Andrew Kleckler, H, 2:32.81.

1600: 1. Knez, H, 4:48.65. 5. Kleckler, H, 5:04.83. 11. Logan Silva, H, 5:33.97.

3200: 1. Zenon Reece, P, 10:54. 4. Kale Johnson, H, 11:27.09.

110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Boger, GV, 18.9.

300 hurdles: 1. Scott Brown, O, 43.7.

4×100: 1. Olathe, 46.58.

4×200: 1. Grand Valley, 1:44.78.

4×400: 1. Ouray 3:42.26.

4×800: 1. Ouray 8:55.52.

High jump: 1. Kenyon Cochrane, R, 5-07.

Long jump: 1. Hector Delacruz, GV, 18-10.25. 12. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 16-01.75.

Triple jump: 1. Kemp, P, 41-03.

Discus: 1. Cochrane, R, 133-10. 7. Kleckler, H, 104-05. 8. Austin Williams, H, 97-01.

Shot put: 1. Cash Walker, CGJ, 38-08.25. 15. McLaughlin, H, 32-02. 17. Williams, H, 30-03.25.

Girls results

100: 1. Dixie Rhea, R, 13.09. 4. Isabella Simones, H, 13.95. 9. Mia Mikos, H, 14.77.

200: 1. Jillian Bennett, H, 26.68. 5. Simones, H, 28.59. 12. Mikos, H, 31.02.

400: 1. Bennett, H, 1:01.91.

800: 1. Alexis Chelle, P, 2:24.93.

1600: 1. Chelle, P, 5:23.83.

3200: 1. Samantha Westfahl, NP, 13:31.27.

100 hurdles: 1. Alex Mendoza, GV, 17.39. 3. Sadie Dunckley, H, 18.75.

300 hurdles: 1. Lisa Sutherland, N, 49.29.

4×100: 1 Paonia 53.02.

4×200: 1. Paonia 1:57.86. 5. Hayden 2:10.64.

800 medley: 1, Rangely 1:58.52.

4×400: 1. Olathe 4:34.22.

4×800: 1. Palisade 12:24.11.

High jump: 1. Maya Mercado, R, 4-08.

Long jump: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 15-10.25. 17. Kleckler, H, 10-04.25.

Triple jump: 1. Leia Ellenburger, P, 33-08. 2. Alison Rajzer, H, 33-07.

Discus: 1. Hailey Emmons, P, 95-07. 4. Dakota Munden, H, 79-09.

Shot put: 1. Meloni Miller, PV, 32-11.75. 12. Munden, H, 25-01.25.

Coal Ridge invite

Boys results

100: 1. Caleb Frink, MC, 11.48. 19. Casey Wolf, SS, 12.64. 52. Spencer Ashley, S, 13.71. 56. Gavyn Salberg, S, 13.81. 63. Henry Dismuke, SS, 15.3. 65. Jason Heid, SS, 17.16.

200: 1. Josh Hamilton, SS, 23.17. 16. Chance Kibler-Fulk, SS, 25.79. 19. Wolf, SS, 25.86. 35. Layton Morrison, SS, 26.89. 57. Salberg, S, 29.86. 60. Heid, SS, 24.64.

400: 1. Fabian Jimenez, LC, 52.25. 3. James Lahrman, SS, 52.88. 5. Connor Prost, SS, 53.33. 23. Roman Elvidge, SS, 59.14. 33. Heid, SS, 1:03.4.

800: 1. Daniel Duffy, GJ, 2:02.19. 2. Bowden Tumminello, SSS, 2:03.07. 8. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 2:10.44. 42. Michael Hagney, SS, 2:40.6. 50. Jake Genereux, SS, 2:48.71. 51. Alan Mayer, S, 2:50.23.

1600: 1. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 4:36.04. 2. Thomas Lewer, SS, 4:43.6. 15. Xander Dalke, SS, 5:21.39. 38. Mayer, S, 5:57.31.

3200: 1. Alex Baca, G, 9:36.48. 17. Trevor Harms, SS, 12:53.27.

110 hurdles: 1. Anthony Martinez, LC, 15.18. 12. Nik Keyek, SS, 18.73. 14. Daniel Raper, SS, 19.4. 19. Hagney, SS, 23.14.

300 hurdles: 1. Logan Hafey, MC, 40.34. 10. Kayak, SS, 46.76. 21. Salberg, S, 54.65. 22. Dalke, SS, 55.01.

4×100: 1. Steamboat Springs 45.16.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:34.66.

4×400: 1. Steamboat Springs 3:35.24.

4×800: 1. Gunnison 8:34.46. 11. Steamboat Springs 10:33.33.

High jump: 1. Wesley Ryan, DeBuque, 6-01.

Long jump: 1. Evan Atkin, MC, 21-05. 9. Lahrman, SS, 18-10. 19. Kayak, SS, 17-06. 28. Granger Rowan, SS, 16-08.5. 57. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 12-05.

Triple jump: 1. Jeremy Woodward, M, 40-0. 5. Wolf, SS, 38-0. 19. Elvidge, SS, 32-07. 21. Trevor Harms, SS, 31-02. 24. Hank Benedetti, SS, 27-08.

Pole vault: 1. Colby Clatterbaugh, M, 11-09. 17. Olin Webster, SS, 7-03.

Discus: 1. Trace Hobbs, EV, 144-06. 13. Chase Delamater, S, 96-10. 14. Cole Moon, SS, 96-04. 17. Jameson Tracy, SS, 93. 27. Daniel Raper, SS, 86-11. 47. Dismuke, SS, 67-02. 57. Kai Lancaster, SS, 59-04. 58. Eli Moon, SS, 58-09.

Shot put: 1. Zach Eskelson, M, 43-11. 14. Chase Delamater, S, 35-00.25. 34. C. Moon, SS, 31-1.5. 35. Morrison, SS, 30-09.5. 48. E. Moon, SS, 26-05. 55. Lancaster, SS, 24-05.5. 59. Dismuke, SS, 19-0

Girls results

100: 1. Peyton Garrison, CR, 12.84. 6. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 13.81. 9. Lauren Parks, SS, 14.25. 38. Maren Elvidge, SS, 15.07. 44. Ana Stevens, SS, 15.16. 50. Katya Thurston, SS, 15.37.

200: 1. Garrison, CR, 26.14. 2. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 26.93. 10. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 28.84. 12. Marissa Martindale, S, 29.39. 16. Kayedence Bruner, S, 29.71. 33. Annika Ort, SS, 31.48.

400: 1. Garrison, CR, 59.57. 8. Marcada Baker, SS, 1:03.58. 28. Katie Castor, SS, 1:15.64. 29. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 1:17.3.

800: 1. Sierra Bower, B, 2:17.98. 9. Larhae Whaley, S, 2:40.74. 10. Rose Karrow, S, 2:41.27. 17. Eden Mayer, S, 2:57.26. 19. Alex Hanna, SS, 2:59.81.

1600: 1. Ava Lane, B, 5:25.44. 5. Rose Karrow, S, 6:02.23. 12. Eden Mayer, S, 6:14.64. 26. Skylar Clark, S, 7:05.59. 27. Jazzel Gardea Pinera, SS, 7:13.06.

3200: 1. Bower, B, 11:43.39. 3. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 13:26.89. 7. Clark, S, 15:26.77.

100 hurdles: 1. Cedaredge, 16.71. 9. Kendra Sollars, SS, 19.61. 13. Stevens, SS, 21.07. 16. Molly Look, SS, 21.45.

300 hurdles: 1. Sophia Vigil, GS, 48.57. 5. Elise Colby, SS, 50.24. 21. Kelbi Schwartz, SS, 1:03.55. 22. Look, SS, 1:08.74.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 51.51. 2. Soroco 53.21. 12. Steamboat Springs 1:00.03.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:49.82.

800 medley: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:55.92. 5. Soroco 1:58.24.

4×400: 1. Moffat County, 4:20.59. 8. Steamboat Springs 5:01.76.

4×800: 1. Glenwood Springs 10:03.4.

High jump: 1. Marin Simons, CR, 5-0. 14. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-03. 18. Karrow, S, 4-03. 22. Thurston, SS, 4-03.

Long jump: 1. Lily Nieslanik, RF, 16-02.2. 4. Parks, SS, 14-09. 6. Marissa Martindale, S, 14-05. 19. Lexi Vandeberg, S, 12-10. 22. Schwartz, SS, 12-08.2. 28. Thurston, SS, 12-05.7. 43. Mayer, S, 10-06.7. 53. Amelie Wild, SS, 8-11.

Triple jump: 1. Natalie Smythe, CR, 31-07. 4. Parks, SS, 31-0. 13. Z. Bennett-Manke, SS, 27-02. 16. A. Bennett-Manke, SS, 26-08.2. 23. Annika Ort, SS, 24-05.5.

Pole vault: 1. Phoebe Young, CR, 11-02. 8. Sophia Benjamin, S, 7-03. 14. Ort, SS, 6-09. 16. Whaley, S, 6-09. 18. Castor, SS, 6-03.

Discus: 1. Melita Ferchau, G, 123-03. 22. Daisy Hoff, S, 69-08. 39. Skylar Cason, SS, 55-02. 42. Elvidge, SS, 53-03. 52. McKenzie Clark, S, 43-02. 57. Look, SS, 31-06. 58. Jordan Ward, SS, 28-05.

Shot put: 1. Keely Porter, D, 39-10. 22. Hoff, S, 25-00.75. 37. Parks, SS, 19-10.5. 41. Ort, SS, 19-05. 47. Cason, SS, 18-04. 49. M. Clark, 17-02.5. 52. Elvidge, SS, 16-04.25. 56. Yeiser, SS, 12-10.

