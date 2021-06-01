Bennett, Johnson collect wins at Rangely Invite

Hayden Tigers logo



Hayden runner Kale Johnson won the 3,200-meter race at the Rangely Invite on Saturday with a time of 11 minutes, 14.93 seconds. He helped the Hayden boys track and field team finish seventh at the meet.

Keaton Knez finished second in the 800-meter race while teammate Dustin McLaughlin earned fifth. Andrew Kleckler took third in discus with a throw of 101 feet, 10 inches. Austin Williams earned seventh in the same event. Dustin McLaughlin threw 34 feet, four inches to finish eighth in shot put.

The girls finished fifth overall, with large thanks to Jillian Bennett, who finished first in the 400 with a time of 1:01.1. She also earned second in the 200 with a time of 26.48. Isabella Simones was a major contributor as well, taking second in the 100, sixth in the 200 and third in triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 5.5 inches.

Sadie Dunckley also had a pair of top-10 finishes, taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles. Jenna Kleckler picked up 10th in long jump and Dakota Munden was 10th in discus.

Rangely Invite

Boys team scores: 1. Rifle 126. 2. Coal Ridge 122. 3. Meeker 118. 7. Hayden 37.

100: 1. Jeremy Woodward, M, 11.45. 32. Wesley Gioia, H, 14.47.

200: 1. Embrey Marantino, R, 23.63.

400: 1. Colby Clatterbaugh, M, 52.57.

800: 1. Trevor Lewis, DeBeque, 2:07.83. 2. Keaton Knez, H, 2:09.13. 5. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 2:18.82. 12. Andrew Kleckler, H, 2:31.7. 14. Logan Silva, H, 2:40.6.

1600: 1. Lewis, DB, 4:54.87. 12. Silva, H, 5:29.99. 14. Kleckler, H, 5:33.74.

3200: 1. Kale Johnson, H, 11:14.93.

110 hurdles: 1. Dominic Centeno, CR, 17.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Daniel Carreon, R, 42.89.

4×100: 1. Meeker, 45.36.

4×200: 1. Rifle 1:37.82. 3. Hayden 1:44.26.

4×400: 1. Meeker 3:39.96.

4×800: 1. Coal Ridge 8:56.02.

High jump: 1. Wesley Ryan, DB, 6-04.

Long jump: 1. Ryan, DB, 21-00.75. 17. Gioia, H, 13-04.

Triple jump: 1. Woodward, M, 38-06.25.

Pole vault: 1. Cooper Main, M, 11-10.

Discus: 1. Kenyon Cochrane, R, 142-01. 3. Andrew Kleckler, H, 101-10. 7. Austin Williams, H, 92-09. 13. Gioia, H, 84-02.

Shot put: 1. Zach Eskelson, M, 43-08. 8. McLaughlin, H, 34-04. 19. Williams, H, 27-08.5.

Girls team scores: 1. Coal Ridge 193. 2. Meeker 122. 3. Rangely 107. 5. Hayden 41.

100: 1. Dixie Rhea, R, 12.86. 2. Isabella Simones, H, 13.64.

200: 1. Rhea, R, 26.42. 2. Jillian Bennett, H, 26.48. 6. Simones, H, 28.31. 13. Jenna Kleckler, H, 30.83. 14. Mia Mikos, H, 30.99.

400. 1. Bennett, H, 1:01.1. 12. Mikos, H, 1:13.38.

800: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 2:33.05.

1600: 1. Brighton Bair, M, 6:12.88.

3200: 1. Mikayla Cheney, CR, 12:10.36.

100 hurdles: 1. Alex Mendoza, GV, 17.54. 4. Sadie Dunckley, H, 19.57.

300 hurdles: 1. Mendoza, GV, 50.38. 8. Dunckley, H, 59.33.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 51.48.

4×200: 1. Coal Ridge 1:49.9.

Sprint medley: 1. Coal Ridge 1:52.43.

4×400: 1. Coal Ridge 4:16.37.

4×800: 1. Coal Ridge 11:01.7.

High jump: 1. Marin Simons, CR, 5-02.

Long jump: 1. Scoggins, R, 15-10.2. 10. Kleckler, H, 12-10.5.

Triple jump: 1. Scoggins, R, 33-01. 3. Simones, H, 31-05.5.

Pole vault: 1. Aspen Merrifield, M, 8-07.

Discus: 1. Hailey Knowles, M, 107-03. 10. Dakota Munden, H, 74-06.

Shot put: 1. Taylor Wiescamp, CR, 37-02. 15. Munden, H, 22-10.

