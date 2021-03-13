Beauregard leads U14 boys at championships in Vail

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Adrian Beauregard finished third overall in the U14 Championships at Vail last week. (Photo courtesy Cedar Beauregard)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the Boys U14 Alpine Championships at Vail last week, Adrian Beauregard led the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes, taking third in the overall standings.

Beauregard continued his speedy season into the championships, using two podium finishes and two top-10 finishes to earn third overall.

“He’s been pretty dominant all year. I was not surprised,” said U14 Alpine head coach Michael Britton. “Going into this race, I pictured him being in the top three overall. Some of the races he had some struggles but still placed really well, so it was not surprising where he finished.”

As the event kicked off on Wednesday with Super-G, the skiers faced some tough conditions.

“There were some really strong headwinds. It was probably 30-35 mph gusts that were coming straight up the hill. Of course, right when our boys ran the wind started blowing. They overcame quite a bit, which was awesome.”

Nevertheless, Beauregard finished second in the event.

In the first giant slalom on Thursday, Beauregard took eighth and Owen Wither finished in the top 20 at 18th. The second race saw Beauregard stay in the top 10, earning seventh, and Wither finished in 15th.

Slalom was the team’s most successful event. In the first race, Beauregard was third, Wither was sixth and Nicholas Bradford cracked the top 10 in ninth. Willem Bradford and Cole Contois took 14th and 15th, respectively.

In the second slalom contest, Nicholas Bradford was 13th, Wither was 11th and Beauregard was sixth.

“Just skiing Howelsen so much, we ski a lot of slalom because of being at Howelsen for training during the week quite a bit,” said Britton. “That kind of naturally has become our strongest event as a team, but I think the course sets and terrain over at Vail really was advantageous to us. They were able to attack and let their instincts take over.”

Boys U14 Championships

Super-G: 2. Adrian Beauregard. 18. Nicholas Bradford.

Giant Slalom race 1: 7. Beauregard. 18. Owen Wither.

GS race 2: 8. Beauregard. 15. Wither.

Slalom race 1: 3. Beauregard. 6. Wither. 9. Nicholas Bradford. 14. Willem Bradford. 15. Cole Contois.

Slalom race 2: 6. Beauregard. 11. Wither. 13. N. Bradford.

Overall: 3. Beauregard.

