‘Be the change’: Steamboat embraces new motto, intensity for 2021 season

Steamboat Springs players cheer on the sidelines during the senior game against Coal Ridge on Friday night at Gardner Field. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Every year, the Steamboat Springs football team is optimistic and hopeful that it’ll be the year they earn a winning record. While the team has shown improvements and moments of strong play, that has yet to happen.

Senior captain Ben Bogan genuinely believes that 2021 could be the year. The Sailors are armed with a new coach, a new motto, and a new attitude.

“We’re really ready. This might be the year,” Bogan said. “The coaches are bringing a different intensity that we’ve never had before. The players, they’re wanting to win. We’re all intense during practice. Everybody wants to win.”

Jay Hamric is the new interim head coach this year, the third new coach in as many years for the Steamboat football team. Bogan said navigating three different coaching styles and slightly different playbooks has been a challenge, but not one that’s insurmountable. The team has great leadership and a motto guiding them through the transition: Be the Change.

“Be the Change means making decisions that are going to create a successful program. We’re going to make every kid feel included and supported and having fun at all times. It means being accountable to each other. If someone needs to be corrected or supported, we’re doing it in a brotherly type of way.

Accountability and taking responsibility is a theme this year. Bogan said the team is determined to remain one big entity rather than individuals. No matter who makes a mistake, the blame won’t be on one person. Instead, every player will make the effort to ensure the next play goes well.

The team has a few big returners on offense, particularly at receiver, but there isn’t a lot of depth in each position. As weeks go on, younger players will gain more confidence and be able to offer some relief to the busy upperclassmen.

Additionally, the team is emphasizing giving 100% all the time, including in practice, which is leading to that intense atmosphere. That should translate to high-energy, fast-paced games during which the Sailors are focused and determined to win.

The Sailors have a goal of beating Moffat County, a team they haven’t bested since 2014.

“This team has a lot of fire in them,” Hamric said. “They are hungry to be the change, to do the right things, to support each other and to give 100% effort all the time. … There’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm and want to make this community very, very proud.”

Hamric may only be interim head coach, but he has a long term goal of getting the community excited about the SSHS football program once again. After a practice Thursday evening, he handed flyers to each player, who then proceeded to dash over the community barbecue and hand them out. Hamric is also working with the middle school and youth programs to make football a more cohesive program in Steamboat.

“One of our big efforts as a coaching staff and as a team is to build that football culture and football community,” Hamric said. “We’re putting a lot of energy and time into community events.”

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, 6 p.m. Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, 7 p.m. Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, 7 p.m. Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, 7 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.