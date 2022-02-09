Basketball briefs: Soroco girls extend winning streak to 13 games
The Soroco High School girls basketball team hasn’t lost since Dec. 4. The Rams have since been on a 13-game winning streak, extended by recent victories over Vail Christian and West Grand.
Soroco hosted the Saints on Friday, Feb. 4, and won 75-18. The following day, the Rams traveled to West Grand and routed the Mustangs 73-15.
The girls are 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the Western Slope League. They are ranked No. 5 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI and No. 6 in the coaches poll released Monday, Feb. 7.
The Soroco boys took on Vail Christian Friday night and fell 72-49. The boys are now 4-9 overall and 2-5 against league opponents.
Soroco hosts Hayden on Friday, Feb. 11.
Friday, Feb. 4
Girls
Soroco 75, Vail Christian 18
Boys
Vail Christian 72, Soroco 49
Saturday, Feb. 5
Girls
Soroco 73, West Grand 15
Steamboat boys basketball keeps winning
The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is on an eight-game winning streak following two big wins last weekend.
The Sailors won 76-31 over Rifle on Friday, Feb. 4, and then defeated Palisade 66-59 Saturday, Feb. 5.
Steamboat is 12-6 overall and 8-1 against Western Slope opponents. They are No. 16 in the CHSAA RPI.
The Sailors girls also won two straight, their second such streak this season.
On Friday, they won 41-32 over Rifle, coming back from a 16-5 deficit in the first quarter. Steamboat trailed 20-15 at the half and held the Bears to three points in the third to take a 28-23 lead.
On Saturday, Steamboat won 50-41 over Palisade. The girls are now 7-12 overall and 6-3 against league opponents.
The teams hosted Battle Mountain in a Western Slope rivalry game Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will travel to Basalt on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys
Steamboat Springs 76, Rifle 31
SS 19 26 18 13 – 76
R 8 7 8 8 – 31
Girls
Steamboat Springs 41, Rifle 32
SS 5 10 13 13 – 41
R 16 4 3 9 – 32
Saturday, Feb. 5
Girls
Steamboat Springs 66, Palisade 59
SS 16 16 17 17 – 66
P 12 17 14 16 – 59
Girls
Steamboat Springs 50, Palisade 41
Hayden girls split games over weekend
The Hayden High School girls basketball team lost a close game to Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 4. The Tigers and the Cowboys were tied 14-14 at the half, but Plateau Valley pulled away in the second half to win 45-40.
Hayden battled through another close game Saturday, Feb. 5. The Tigers trailed 19-18 at the half but tied the game at 32 to conclude regulation. Hayden prevailed, outscoring the home team 8-4 in extra time to win 46-40.
The boys team lost 57-23 to Plateau Valley and 38-35 against De Beque.
The teams next play at Soroco High School on Friday, Feb. 11.
Friday, Feb. 4
Girls
Plateau Valley 45, Hayden 40
H 11 3 9 17 – 40
PV 5 9 17 14 – 45
Boys
Plateau Valley 57, Hayden 23
H 3 8 6 6 – 23
DB 15 19 13 10 – 57
Saturday, Feb. 5
Girls
Hayden 40, De Beque 36 (OT)
DB 6 13 4 9 4 – 36
H 10 8 4 10 8 – 40
Boys
De Beque 38, Hayden 35
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basketball briefs: Soroco girls extend winning streak to 13 games
The Soroco High School girls basketball team hasn’t lost since Dec. 4. The Rams have since been on a 13-game winning streak, extended by recent victories over Vail Christian and West Grand.