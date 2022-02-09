Basketball briefs: Soroco girls extend winning streak to 13 games

Soroco High School senior basketball player Eden Mayer defends an inbounds pass during a game against Cedaredge.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Soroco High School girls basketball team hasn’t lost since Dec. 4. The Rams have since been on a 13-game winning streak, extended by recent victories over Vail Christian and West Grand.

Soroco hosted the Saints on Friday, Feb. 4, and won 75-18. The following day, the Rams traveled to West Grand and routed the Mustangs 73-15.

The girls are 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the Western Slope League. They are ranked No. 5 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI and No. 6 in the coaches poll released Monday, Feb. 7.

The Soroco boys took on Vail Christian Friday night and fell 72-49. The boys are now 4-9 overall and 2-5 against league opponents.

Soroco hosts Hayden on Friday, Feb. 11.

Friday, Feb. 4

Girls

Soroco 75, Vail Christian 18

Boys

Vail Christian 72, Soroco 49

Saturday, Feb. 5

Girls

Soroco 73, West Grand 15

Steamboat boys basketball keeps winning

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is on an eight-game winning streak following two big wins last weekend.

The Sailors won 76-31 over Rifle on Friday, Feb. 4, and then defeated Palisade 66-59 Saturday, Feb. 5.

Steamboat is 12-6 overall and 8-1 against Western Slope opponents. They are No. 16 in the CHSAA RPI.

The Sailors girls also won two straight, their second such streak this season.

On Friday, they won 41-32 over Rifle, coming back from a 16-5 deficit in the first quarter. Steamboat trailed 20-15 at the half and held the Bears to three points in the third to take a 28-23 lead.

On Saturday, Steamboat won 50-41 over Palisade. The girls are now 7-12 overall and 6-3 against league opponents.

The teams hosted Battle Mountain in a Western Slope rivalry game Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will travel to Basalt on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys

Steamboat Springs 76, Rifle 31

SS 19 26 18 13 – 76

R 8 7 8 8 – 31

Girls

Steamboat Springs 41, Rifle 32

SS 5 10 13 13 – 41

R 16 4 3 9 – 32

Saturday, Feb. 5

Girls

Steamboat Springs 66, Palisade 59

SS 16 16 17 17 – 66

P 12 17 14 16 – 59

Girls

Steamboat Springs 50, Palisade 41

Hayden girls split games over weekend

The Hayden High School girls basketball team lost a close game to Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 4. The Tigers and the Cowboys were tied 14-14 at the half, but Plateau Valley pulled away in the second half to win 45-40.

Hayden battled through another close game Saturday, Feb. 5. The Tigers trailed 19-18 at the half but tied the game at 32 to conclude regulation. Hayden prevailed, outscoring the home team 8-4 in extra time to win 46-40.

The boys team lost 57-23 to Plateau Valley and 38-35 against De Beque.

The teams next play at Soroco High School on Friday, Feb. 11.

Friday, Feb. 4

Girls

Plateau Valley 45, Hayden 40

H 11 3 9 17 – 40

PV 5 9 17 14 – 45

Boys

Plateau Valley 57, Hayden 23

H 3 8 6 6 – 23

DB 15 19 13 10 – 57

Saturday, Feb. 5

Girls

Hayden 40, De Beque 36 (OT)

DB 6 13 4 9 4 – 36

H 10 8 4 10 8 – 40

Boys

De Beque 38, Hayden 35

