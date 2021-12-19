Basketball briefs: Soroco girls basketball continues dominance at Center Tourney
CENTER — The Soroco High School girls basketball team won two games this weekend at the Center Tournament. The Rams defeated Calhan 63-8 Friday evening and topped Center 50-31 on Saturday afternoon.
Soroco led Center by just 22-18 at the half, but outscored the Vikings 16-2 in the third quarter to seal the win.
The team is now 6-1 and ranked No. 7 among all 2A teams in the state.
Soroco plays at Olathe next on Jan. 7.
Soroco 63, Calhan 8
Soroco 50, Center 31
Hayden girls lose at Center Tournament
CENTER — The Hayden High School girls basketball team is now 1-3 after losing 29-17 to Center at the Center Holiday Tournament. The Tigers have lost their last three after winning the first game of the season. The team next plays Jan. 7 at Cedaredge.
Center 29, Hayden 17
Tiger boys fall to 1-4
CENTER — The Hayden High School boys basketball team is 1-4 after two losses at the Center Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers fell to Sierra GRande 60-24 on Friday and 49-47 against Calhan the next day. Hayden next plays Jan. 7 at Cedaredge.
Sierra Grande 60, Hayden 24
Calhan 49, Hayden 47
Sailor girls basketball lose at Gunnison
GUNNISON — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team traveled to the Gunnison Tournament this weekend and lost three games.
First, the Sailors fell to Monte Vista 53-30 on Friday. Then they dropped a game to Gunnison 46-33 on Saturday. Steamboat wrapped up the tournament with a game against Crested Butte, of which the score has yet to be reported. The team is now 1-8 and won’t play again until after the new year when they travel to Basalt on Jan. 4.
Monte Vista 53, Steamboat Springs 30
Gunnison 46, Steamboat Springs 33
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
