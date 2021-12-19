Basketball briefs: Soroco girls basketball continues dominance at Center Tourney

CENTER — The Soroco High School girls basketball team won two games this weekend at the Center Tournament. The Rams defeated Calhan 63-8 Friday evening and topped Center 50-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Soroco led Center by just 22-18 at the half, but outscored the Vikings 16-2 in the third quarter to seal the win.

The team is now 6-1 and ranked No. 7 among all 2A teams in the state.

Soroco plays at Olathe next on Jan. 7.

Soroco 63, Calhan 8

Soroco 50, Center 31

Hayden girls lose at Center Tournament

CENTER — The Hayden High School girls basketball team is now 1-3 after losing 29-17 to Center at the Center Holiday Tournament. The Tigers have lost their last three after winning the first game of the season. The team next plays Jan. 7 at Cedaredge.

Center 29, Hayden 17

Tiger boys fall to 1-4

CENTER — The Hayden High School boys basketball team is 1-4 after two losses at the Center Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers fell to Sierra GRande 60-24 on Friday and 49-47 against Calhan the next day. Hayden next plays Jan. 7 at Cedaredge.

Sierra Grande 60, Hayden 24

Calhan 49, Hayden 47

Sailor girls basketball lose at Gunnison

GUNNISON — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team traveled to the Gunnison Tournament this weekend and lost three games.

First, the Sailors fell to Monte Vista 53-30 on Friday. Then they dropped a game to Gunnison 46-33 on Saturday. Steamboat wrapped up the tournament with a game against Crested Butte, of which the score has yet to be reported. The team is now 1-8 and won’t play again until after the new year when they travel to Basalt on Jan. 4.

Monte Vista 53, Steamboat Springs 30

Gunnison 46, Steamboat Springs 33

