Basalt beats Soroco boys basketball team
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team lost only its second game of the season when Basalt came out on top 70-44 in Oak Creek on Monday night.
A strong first quarter saw the Longhorns earn a 24-10 lead. A similar third quarter saw that lead grow even more to 62-32.
Soroco is now 5-2 and next plays Thursday at North Park.
Basalt 70, Soroco 44
B 24 15 23 8 – 70
S 10 11 11 12 – 44
