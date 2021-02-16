Basalt beats Soroco boys basketball team





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School boys basketball team lost only its second game of the season when Basalt came out on top 70-44 in Oak Creek on Monday night.

A strong first quarter saw the Longhorns earn a 24-10 lead. A similar third quarter saw that lead grow even more to 62-32.

Soroco is now 5-2 and next plays Thursday at North Park.

Basalt 70, Soroco 44

B 24 15 23 8 – 70

S 10 11 11 12 – 44

