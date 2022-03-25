Balanced offense earns Steamboat victory over Thompson Valley

George Redfern, a freshman on the Steamboat Springs High School lacrosse team, scores a leaping goal during a game against Thompson Valley on Friday, March 25 at Gardner Field.

When the Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team had possession, it was not a matter of if they’d score. It was more a matter of who would score. In a home game against Thompson Valley on Friday, March 25, 10 different players contributed with goals en route to a 17-6 victory.

Senior Chris Faunce led with four goals, while senior Kellen Adams added two, as did junior Jacob Dodson. Sophomores Finn Rodgers and Evan Ellis scored two in the first half alone.

Ellis and Rodgers were both on varsity last year and are confident on the field even as underclassmen.

“They both have really good stick skills, have good field sense and they both shoot the ball pretty well,” coach Neill Redfern said. “They’re just good players. Their skill level gives me the confidence to put them on the field more.”

Having multiple reliable scorers makes defense difficult for opponents. They can’t home in on one or two people and don’t get any breaks as attackers rotate throughout the game. The Eagles couldn’t contain the Sailors offense at all Friday evening.

Steamboat scored every few minutes, with large thanks to faceoff man Reeves Kirby earning possession at most faceoffs.

“I think that’s our strength this year is scoring,” said Redfern. “We have a lot of guys that are going to be tough matchups for other teams. It was nice to see that we had a lot of different guys score and that came from the challenge that other teams are going to have guarding a few of our midfielders that we feel are tough matchups.”

Rodgers describes the offense as an umbrella, meaning it’s very widespread.

“The offense requires basically everyone involved, attack, middies, crease guy especially,” Rodgers said. “You really got to work together as a team to make the offense work and win games.”

Ellis said the key to success on Friday was moving the ball and finding the extra pass.

The Steamboat defense was working just as hard on the other end of the field, keeping Thompson Valley off the board until late in the second quarter. The Eagles scored twice on Steamboat’s sophomore goaltender Mac Redfern in a one-minute span, but that was all they mustered in the first half.

With the Sailors holding a 10-point lead after three quarters, junior goalie Baden Park stepped between the pipes. Not only did he hold his own in front of the net, but he generated offense. Park used a soaring pass to find senior Tommy Meissner, who passed to a teammate in front of the net who scored.

That was Neill Redfern’s favorite goal of the night.

Friday’s win restored some confidence in the team that dropped back-to-back games to Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain. Even so, the Sailors expect to enact revenge and have an extremely strong spring.

Steamboat will learn more about where it stands when Battle Mountain comes to town on Monday.

“We’ll come back and beat those teams next time,” Ellis said.

Steamboat Springs 17, Thompson Valley 6

SS 3 6 4 4 – 17

TV 0 2 1 3 – 6

