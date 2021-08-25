Are masks required for fans at Steamboat games?

The bleachers in Kelly Meek Gym had stickers on them indicating where fans were allowed to sit.



Steamboat Springs School District is the only Routt County school district requiring masks for all students and staff, which means it’s the only school with a mask requirement for fans at sporting events.

Fans will be required to wear masks while attending indoor events, such as volleyball games, according to Athletic Director Luke DeWolfe. At outdoor events, such as football or soccer games, attendees will not need to wear a mask.

Additionally, there will be no limit to the number of people who can attend indoor or outdoor events.

Indoor sport athletes will not have to wear a mask as long as they are actively involved in practice or play. Those sitting on the bench are required to wear masks. Masking must also occur in locker rooms, hallways and all meetings.

“We’re still asking athletes, spectators and coaches to self-monitor prior to attending,” DeWolfe said. “Temperature checks, checking for symptoms, fatigue, shortness of breath, all those things. Anyone who has symptoms we’re asking to stay at home or not attend any of our events.”

