All 3 Routt County football teams are home this Friday

All three Routt County football teams are home this weekend.
Steamboat Springs is ranked No. 13 among 3A teams in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s RPI ranking. The Sailors will face Glenwood Springs at home 4 p.m. Friday. Steamboat is 5-1, while the Demons are 3-3. Glenwood Springs is always a strong regional team and the Sailors shouldn’t be deceived by the Demons record.
Later that evening, No. 17 Hayden will face Plateau Valley at 7 p.m. The Tigers are 4-2 and 3-1 against league opponents. The Cowboys are 2-3 and haven’t played since Oct. 2.
It’s homecoming week for the Tigers, so the crowd and team are sure to be energetic and
The Soroco High School football team will also play at 7 p.m., taking on Rangely, who is 3-3. The Rams are 1-5 overall and still haven’t earned a win in league play.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
