A beginner’s guide to skiing in the backcountry

Skiers and snowboarders ascend at Copper Mountain Resort in January. Uphill and backcountry skiing and snowboarding saw a boom in interest during the winter of 2020-21 as ski areas and resorts limited visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis DeVore/Copper Mountain Resort

It’s a quiet morning as you glide through the trees of the White River National Forest. You’re locked into your bindings, poles in hand, and you’re so bundled up that you barely notice the bone-chilling cold. You start your trek early in the morning, wanting to get a jump on Summit County’s majestic winter views. As you peek through the trees, slowly ascending to the top of the mountain, you think to yourself, “What could go wrong?”

If you’re not prepared, this serene backcountry ski trip could turn into a dangerous outing. Though the sport is popular, it’s one that takes lots of preparation and thoughtful planning. Here’s what you need before you set off on your quest.

Start in a populated area

First and foremost, newbies should practice their skills in a populated area, such as one of the local ski resorts, said Michael Restivo, office manager for Colorado Adventure Guides.

“Take (your) equipment on the resort (and) do some uphilling on the resort just to figure out if it’s something that you’re really interested in and something you’re ready to invest in, because it’s a whole new setup,” Restivo said. The specialized skis or snowboards often require skins, which are used as a traction device to go uphill.

Restivo pointed out that backcountry skiing is a combination of downhill and cross-country skiing that is similar to hiking. The sport can be physically taxing, so practice at a resort where safety personnel are nearby. Restivo said most resorts will allow uphill skiing in the morning before the lifts operate.

Those who are interested should rent their gear the first couple of times, too. Beginners can do so through Colorado Adventure Guides, which opened a demo center in December that rents backpacks, skis and more.

Once beginner backcountry skiers have practiced a bit, Restivo said he recommends they progress to a guided trip such as the ones Colorado Adventure Guides offers. All of their trips are custom, meaning clients get to choose their routes based off their physical ability and skill level.

“It helps take all the guesswork out of their experience,” Restivo said about the trips. “We take care of the planning. We’re looking at the weather. We’re looking at the route.”

Take a class

If recreationists find that they do enjoy backcountry skiing, then Restivo recommends they take a Level 1 avalanche course. Not only does this provide skiers with need-to-know information, but it also introduces them to other beginners with whom they can recreate in the future.

“It’s a three-day course that is offered through our organization and one that helps build those fundamentals for safety in the backcountry outside the resort boundaries,” Restivo said.

Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said that when preparing for a trip in the backcountry, it’s critical that skiers prepare for worst-case scenarios.

“Anytime you’re traveling into the backcountry, it’s good to be thinking about things that might go wrong,” Lazar said. “Do you have repair kits that allow you to (make) repairs in the event that something breaks in the field? Do you have some warmer clothes in the event that someone gets hurt or gear breaks, and you’re stuck outside in a pretty harsh environment for a long period of time? Do you have enough food and water? Do you have a first-aid kit?”

To check the avalanche forecast, visit Colorado.gov/avalanche.

Skiers and snowboarders ascend at Copper Mountain Resort in January. Uphill and backcountry skiing and snowboarding saw a boom in interest during the winter of 2020-21 as ski areas and resorts limited visitors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis DeVore/Copper Mountain Resort

Grab your gear

Avalanches are just one event that Lazar and Restivo recommend backcountry skiers prepare for before their hike. Lazar said skiers should carry, at a minimum, three basic rescue tools: The first is an avalanche receiver, which helps detect the signal of a buried victim and locate their general area. The next is a collapsible probe, which can be used to specifically identify where the victim is. Lastly, a backcountry shovel is used to dig the victim out.

Other items Restivo recommends backcountry skiers take with them include extra warm clothes, food and at least two liters of water, a first-aid kit that includes a space blanket and moleskin for blisters, extra batteries for a receiver, walkie-talkies that are shared between parties, lip balm, sunscreen and sunglasses.