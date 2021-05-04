3 Steamboat skiers nominated for US Alpine Ski Teams

Of 44 Alpine athletes nominated for the 2021-22 US Alpine Ski Teams , three hail from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

University of Denver athlete Jett Seymour was nominated for the men’s B team for the second straight year, while SSWSC skiers Jay Poulter and Cooper Puckett were nominated for the men’s development team for the first time.

“Our Alpine programs haven’t had this number high ranking athletes for a few years,” said SSWSC Marketing Director Rory Clow. “So this is pretty big huge for us and represents the numerous upgrades we have put in place over the past few years, from venue to coaching staff and techniques.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.