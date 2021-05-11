3 Routt County golf courses open this week
Golf season is officially upon us, as three 18-hole golf courses in Steamboat Springs open this week.
On Thursday, Haymaker Golf Course and Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club open. On Friday, Catamount Ranch and Club opens.
The practice area at Catamount and the driving range at Haymaker are already open, as is Steamboat Golf Club, the nine-hole course on the west side of Steamboat.
Yampa Valley Golf Club, an 18-hole course in Moffat County, is also already open.
