28 SSWSC athletes named to division all star team

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Twenty-eight Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes were named to the Rocky Mountain Division All Star team of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, according to a news release Tuesday. Steamboat athletes make up almost 40% of the 73-person team.

Getting named to the team is considered a high honor and a step on the road to being on the US Ski Team or Olympic Team. Athletes named to the team receive jackets and access to training venues across Colorado.

“We would like to thank the RMD board for their work to support and recognize the achievement of this year’s All-Stars both from our club and across our region,” said SSWSC Athletic Director Dave Stewart in the release. “We are excited to follow the progress of these athletes as they work to achieve their potential on and off the mountain this season and for many years to come.”

Freestyle team members: Wyatt Antkiewicz, Anabel Ayad, Ricky Casals, Carina Creamer, Maggie Ryan, Ella Walker.

Alpine team members: Nick Demarco, Bode Flanigan, Tatum Grosdider, Lauren Haerter, Louis Nguyen, Cam Owens, Cooper Puckett, Noah Riemenschneider, Trey Seymour, Jordan Simon, Isabelle Wasburn.

Nordic combined: Annika Belshaw, Alexa Brabec, Tess Arnone, Annika Malacinski, Niklas Malacinski, Aspen Bennett-Manke, Gunnar Gilbertson, Erik Belshaw, Maximus Nye, Thomas Miller.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.