2022 Winter Olympics preview: Welcome to Snowboard Town, USA

Taylor Gold is one of eight snowboarders with ties to Steamboat Springs competing at the 2022 Olympics.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Thirteen athletes with ties to Steamboat Springs are headed to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and eight are snowboarders.

When someone says, “Steamboat,” most people picture ski jumps cascading down the historic slopes of Howelsen Hill or skiers speeding through clouds of Champagne Powder at Steamboat Resort. There’s no need to reconsider Steamboat’s title of Ski Town, U.S.A. title, but perhaps it’s time to show the riders a little more love.

When most people think Steamboat, few picture boarders getting big air on the halfpipe, fewer envision racers colliding down a snowboard cross course and hardly anyone conjures up an image of Alpine snowboarders making exquisite turns. But if this year’s Olympic class proves anything, it’s Steamboat has a strong snowboard culture.

Taylor Gold, who’s conquered the halfpipe, and Mick Dierdorff, a boardercross daredevil, have the strongest chances to bring a medal back from Beijing. Meanwhile, Cody Winters and Robby Burns will make their debuts, as they compete in snowboard cross.

The pair may be 10 years apart in age, but both were trained by Thedo Remmelink, one of the most esteemed Alpine snowboarding coaches in the world. Belle Brockhoff and Jarryd Hughes of Australia, Russion snowboarder Vic Wild, and Czech Republic skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka all trained with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

The coaches, the city, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, the slopes and the Olympic tradition have combined to create a deep roster of dedicated and talented snowboarders.

