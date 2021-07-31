2021 Steamboat Springs grad to run track at Division I school

Steamboat Springs Thomas Lewer competes in the 400-meter dash at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs 2021 graduate Thomas Lewer will always set lofty goals.

When he first got into high school, he set his sights on a time: one minute and 57 seconds in the 800 meter run. In his final race, the 4×800 at state, Lewer’s split was a 1:57. In his last opportunity to do so, he hit his mark.

Accomplishing that goal, which seemed near impossible at the time, has propelled him to a Division I track and field program at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Now, Lewer doesn’t think any goal is impossible. So, before he even steps foot on campus for his freshman year, he has a goal.

“I really want to get on the record board at Pepperdine,” he said. “That’s kind of how I am. I’m competitive in that sense.”

Lewer was offered a spot on the Waves Track and Field team part way through his track season, but when the Pepperdine coach was fired, the offer was waived. So, Lewer reached out to the new coach, who ended up being just as interested in the Sailor.

While there, Lewer is hoping to study physics. On the track, Lewer will keep up with his middle distance events. He competed in the 800 and 400 this past year as well as a few relays. He helped the 4×800 team of Bowden Tumminello, Jeremiah Kelley and Jaydon Fryer earn fifth at the 4A State Track and Field Championships in June.

He would be open to trying shorter races as well. He ran the 400 more often this year and was happy to see himself be so successful in a race half the distance he’s used to.

“I ran some times I was a little bit shocked by,” he said.

Seeing his progression over the last year and knowing he’s capable of putting up such fast times gives him confidence heading into the Division I program at Pepperdine.

“I’m more excited than anything,” Lewer said. “I feel like I’ve earned it. … I feel like I belong there.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.