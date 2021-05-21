2 SSWSC coaches honored by US Ski and Snowboard

Mike Bansmer, the Alpine head FIS coach at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, was named Alpine Development Coach of the Year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. (Courtesy photo/SSWSC)



The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association announced its annual club and coach awards, which recognize the best coaches in the nation during the past year.

Among the honorees were Mike Bansmer and Lars Johnson, two Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club coaches.

Bansmer, the Alpine head FIS coach, was named Alpine Development Coach of the Year.

“This past season, five of Bansmer’s athletes were at the top of the National Development Group. Across his entire program, Bansmer manages 42 athletes, one of the deepest talent pools in the country,” said the announcement. “Two of his athletes were nominated for the U.S. Ski Team this spring.”

U.S. Ski and Snowboard was so impressed with Bansmer, they offered him the job as men’s Europa Cup team assistant coach.

Lars Johnson, the freestyle high performance head coach at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, was named Freestyle Development Coach of the Year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. (Courtesy SSWSC)



Johnson, the freestyle high performance head coach at SSWSC, was named Freestyle Development Coach of the Year.

“Johnson had multiple athletes from his program start in World Cup moguls events this past season, including four athletes named to the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team,” read the release. “Johnson also plays a strong role in the thought leadership space of long-term athlete development and skills acquisition.”

