15 Routt County wrestlers qualify for state, Hayden boys take second at regionals

Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley is returning to state in 2022, looking to improve on her fourth-place finish from last year.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two Routt County girls wrestlers are regional champions. At 100 pounds, Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley went 3-0 at the Region 1 Tournament to win her bracket and a trip to the state championships on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Steamboat Springs senior Adalia George qualified for state after winning her 161-pound bracket with back-to-back falls.

Whaley encountered Emmy Kiefer of Riverdale Ridge, a state placer last winter, in her final match. Whaley stayed in control, though, and won the championship by fall in three minutes and 53 seconds.

“We had wrestled her tough this year,” said coach and father Jay Whaley. “They were always tight matches. Larhae just went out there and really dominated her.”

Whaley said George had the best weekend of wrestling he’s seen from her all season. She got a bye in the quarterfinal round, then quickly pinned her semifinal opponent in 1:24. In the championship, George pinned her opponent again in less than 90 seconds.

Whaley and George were two of four girls who qualified for the second ever sanctioned girls wrestling state championships, scheduled to take place alongside the boys championships at Ball Arena next weekend.

McKenzie Clark took fifth at 147 pounds, thanks to a late pin in her final match. Makala Simpson earned fourth at 185 pounds, also earning her a spot at state.

At the 2A Region 1 Tournament, the Hayden boys team finished second and qualified nine for state. Dylan Zimmerman, Cody Hawn and Israel Santos all won regional titles.

Routt County wrestling state qualifiers Girls Larhae Whaley, Soroco, 100 lbs McKenzie Clark, Soroco, 147 lbs Makala Simpson, Soroco, 185 lbs Adalia George, Soroco, 161 lbs Boys Chase Preston, Hayden, 106 lbs Joe Harris, Hayden, 113 lbs Triston Day, Hayden, 126 lbs Sabyn Hager, Hayden, 138 lbs Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden 145 lbs Kodi Ingols, Hayden, 152 lbs Henry Dismuke, Steamboat Springs, 170 lbs Cody Hawn, Hayden, 170 lbs Austin Little, Soroco, 182 lbs Israel Santos, Hayden, 195 lbs Aaron Fuentes, Hayden, 285 lbs

Hayden coach Matt Linsacum said it was impossible to pick a greatest moment of the day.

“Our 195 pounder (Santos), I consider him to be a first-year wrestler, coming away with a regional win is huge,” Linsacum said. “Cody Hawn’s match, scoring at the last second. Dylan wrestling the No. 3 kid in the state and winning pretty dominantly.”

On top of that, the team combined to take second, which Linsacum can’t recall happening in a very long time.

Santos, a senior in the 195-pound weight class, is in his first full year of wrestling, not counting last year’s highly restricted season. Despite little experience, he won by second-round falls in all three of his matches on Saturday.

Hayden junior Sabyn Hager pins West Grand wrestler Lawson Landrus during a Dual Tournament at Soroco High School on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

At 170 pounds, junior Cody Hawn had three close bouts, including a 4-2 decision in the championship, which he won in the final seconds.

Senior Dylan Zimmerman won at 145 pounds, sealing the title with a 9-4 win over David Arellano of Buena Vista, the No. 3 ranked wrestler at that weight in 2A. Zimmerman is ranked No. 2.

Sophomore Chase Preston also punched a ticket to state with a second-place finish at 106 pounds, while freshman Joe Harris finished fourth at 113 to earn a spot in the state championships. Triston Day, another freshman, finished fourth to sneak into the state 126-pound bracket. While they may be young, they do not lack experience.

“Those guys have put in a lot of work up to this point,” Linsacum said. “It’s not like this is their first year of being with Hayden wrestling. They’ve committed for the last three years and it’s paying off. They’ve put in a lot of extra time.”

Juniors Sabyn Hager (138), Kodi Ingols (152) and Aaron Fuentes (285) all used fourth-place finishes to secure bids to state.

Sophomore Henry Dismuke was the only Steamboat Springs wrestler to make state, finishing third in the 170-pound bracket at the 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Cody Hawn of Hayden and Henry Dismuke of Steamboat Springs battle during a Dual Tournament at Soroco High School on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dismuke won his quarterfinal but ran into Moffat County powerhouse Pepper Rhyne in the semis. Rhyne pinned Dismuke in the second period, pushing the Sailor to the consolation bracket. Dismuke won his consolation semifinal with a 6-1 decision then won his third-place match by a 5-2 decision.

Soroco senior Austin Little was the only Rams boy to advance past regionals to state. He finished third in the 182-pound bracket, losing his semifinal but winning his next two to secure a top-four finish.

Girls Region 1

100: semifinal: Larhae Whaley, Soroco, maj. dec. Caley Kling, Chatfield, 13-0. 1st: Whaley, S, fall Emmy Kiefer, RR, 3:53.

105: Sophia Warren, Chatfield, fall Makala Iacovetto, S, 1:54.

111: Mica Vasquez, S, fall Denise Flores Herera, VP, 2:28. Fallon Chavez Bravo, RR, fall Vasquez, S, 0:37.

118: Victoria Deporto, S, fall Audrey Roderick, Ignacio, 2:55. Kayla Bishop, Legacy, fall Deporto, S, 2:34.

136: Lexy Young, Ignacio, fall Hannah Frink, S, 5:08.

147: Kacy Walck, North Fork, fall McKenzie Clark, S, 1:26. 5th: Clark, S, fall Olivia Gilchrist, Chatfield, 5:08.

161: semifinal: Adalia George, Steamboat Springs, fall Leilani Caamal, Vista Peak, 1:24. 1st: George, SS fall Laylah Casto, Grand Junction, 1:29.

185: Makala Simpson, S, fall Adalee McNeil, GJ, 2:29. 3rd: Katie Mcfarland, Mountain Vista, fall Simpson, S, 1:40.

Boys

3A Region 1

113: 5th: Keaton Pickering, Bayfield, tech. fall Kaleb Young, SS, 3:50. Young, SS, dec. Colt Call, MC, 6-4.

126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Roaney Requeno, Basalt, 0:31. Sage Rockcastle, Alamosa, fall Muhme, SS, 1:28.

132: Eli Frederickson, MC, dec. Aiden George, SS, 8-2.

138: Finn Rodgers, SS, dec. Ruechel Pierce, CR, 8-3. Tommy Barker, Pagosa Springs, fall Rodgers, SS, 1:39.

145: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall James Webb, 0:35. 5th: Sylas Marsteller, Summit, fall Skolnick, SS, 1:42.

152: Aydan Fisher, Grand Valley, fall John Benem, SS, 1:28

160: Dominic Mendoza, Grand Valley, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 3:57. 5th: Morrison, SS, dec. Joseph Avila, Delta, 4-1.

170: Henry Dismuke, SS, dec. Dominic Martinez, Alamosa, 6-1. 3rd: Dismuke, SS, dec. David Morehouse, Pagosa Springs, 5-2.

182: Mikey Trujillo, Alamosa, fall Eli Moon, SS, 0:44.

2A Region 1

106: semifinal: Chase Preston, H, fall Quinten Fletcher, North Park, 2:54. 1st: Dillon Eichner, Mancos, fall Preston, H, 1:13.

113: Ayden Christian, Rangely, fall Max David, S, 1:22. Joe Harris, H, fall Luke McCullough, Olathe, 0:17. 3rd: Isaiah Martinez, Mancos, fall Joe Harris, 1:34.

120: Jayden Dailey, North Park, fall Ethan Silva, H, 3:39. 5th: Trever Paquin, Mancos, fall Silva, H, 0:38.

126: 3rd: Giovanni Aldretti, John Mall, fall Triston Day, H, 0:45. 4th: Day, H, fall Dane Biekert, West Grand, 2:24.

132: Tim Bedell, S, fall Cameron Wardell, John Mall, 0:59. Kobey Chism, Rangely, fall Bedell, S, 0:34. Chism, R, dec. Kale Johnson, H, 6-1. 5th: Johnson, H, fall Brandon Vannest, Mancos, 5:00.

138: Sabyn Hager, H, dec. Lane Stroh, North Fork, 10-4. 3rd: Bernard Espinoza, John Mall, dec. Hager, H, 6-1.

145: Sam Patterson, Platte Canyon, fall Gavyn Salberg, 2:26. Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Keaton McCoy, Ignacio, 2:52. 1st: Zimmerman, h, dec. David Arellano, Buena Vista, 9-4.

152: 3rd: Gage Owen, Norwood, fall Kodi Ingols, H, 4:14. 4th: Ingols, H, fall Diego Sanchez, John Mall, 3:00.

160: Kolton Brown, Platte Canyon, fall Ethan Lozano, S, 0:29. Emmit Houston, North Park, fall Tommy Weber, H, 2:29.

170: semifinal: Cody Hawn, H, dec. Tyler Barnes, Ignacio, 5-4. 1st: Hawn, H, dec. Cole Dainty-Guilfoyle, Mancos, 4-2.

182: Austin Little, S, fall Joshua Ebbs, Platte Canyon, 4:15. 3rd: Little, S, maj. dec. Jakob Carver, North Fork, 10-2. Jakob Carver, North Fork, fall Joe Hockaday, H, 4:06.

195: David Rodriguez, North Park, fall Dash Duksa, S, 3:33. Semifinal: Israel Santos, H, fall Trenton Gaston, North Fork, 3:24. 1st: Santos, H, fall Lane Greenlee, Mancos, 3:34.

285: Sam Ware, North Fork, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 0:51.

