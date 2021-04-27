14 Steamboat athletes nominated for national ski jumping, Nordic combined teams
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Forty five athletes were nominated to the national and junior Nordic combined and ski jumping teams, according to a news release from USA Nordic. Of those 45 athletes, 14 compete with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.
The nominations were made after the 2020-21 season. Athletes have the option to accept nominations before the 2021-22 season, and final teams will be named in the fall.
Team members also will be battling for positions on the Olympic team ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Those nominations and teams will be announced just before the Olympics.
Steamboat’s own Grant Andrews, Taylor Fletcher, Jasper Good and Niklas Malacinski are all nominated for the men’s Nordic Combined National Team, while Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski are nominated for the women’s team.
Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean of Steamboat are nominated for the men’s ski jumping team, and Annike Belshaw and Logan Sankey are nominated for the women’s ski jumping team.
As for the junior teams, Gunnar Gilbertson is nominated for the men’s Nordic combined junior team, and Aspen Bennett-Manke is nominated for the women’s junior team.
Steamboat skier Jason Colby is nominated for the men’s junior ski jumping team.
Men’s Nordic Combined National Team
Grant Andrews, 23, Steamboat Springs
Taylor Fletcher, 30, Steamboat Springs
Jasper Good, 24, Steamboat Springs
Ben Loomis, 22, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Niklas Malacinski, 17, Steamboat Springs
Evan Nichols, Lyme, New Hampshire
Jared Shumate, 22, Park City, Utah
Stephen Schumann, 21, Park City, Utah
Women’s Nordic Combined National Team
Tess Arnone, 18, Steamboat Springs
Alexa Brabec, 16, Steamboat Springs
Annika Malacinski, 19, Steamboat Springs
Tara Geraghty-Moats, 28, W. Fairlee, Vermont
Men’s National Ski Jumping Team
Erik Belshaw, 16, Steamboat Springs
Kevin Bickner, 24, Wauconda, Illinois
Decker Dean, 20, Steamboat Springs
Patrick Gasienica, 22, Spring Grove, Illinois
Casey Larson, 22, Barrington, Illinois
Andrew Urlaub, 20, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Women’s National Ski Jumping Team
Annika Belshaw, 18, Steamboat Springs
Jillian Highfill, 17, Park City, Utah
Anna Hoffman, 20, Madison, Wisconsin
Paige Jones, 18, Park City, Utah
Cara Larson, 20, Barrington, Illinois
Nina Lussi, 27, Lake Placid, New York
Samantha Macuga, 20, Park City, Utah
Logan Sankey, 22, Steamboat Springs
Men’s Nordic Combined Junior Team
Carter Brubaker, 17, Anchorage, Alaska
Tate Frantz, 16, Lake Placid, New York
Gunnar Gilbertson, 18, Steamboat Springs
Henry Johnstone, 20, Concord, Massachusetts
Aidan Ripp, 20, Cloquet, Minnesota
Zach Selzman, 16, Park City, Utah
Caleb Zuckerman, 15, Norwich, Vermont
Women’s Nordic Combined Junior Team
Aspen Bennett-Manke, 15, Steamboat Springs
Charlotte Ripp, 16, Cloquet, Minnesota
Men’s Ski Jumping Junior Team
Jason Colby, 15, Steamboat Springs
Hunter Gibson, 20, Woodstock, Illinois
Stewart Gundry, 15, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Shane Kocher, 17, Algonquin, Illinois
Landon Lee, 18, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Women’s Ski Jumping Junior Team
Rachael Haerter, 16, Park City, Utah
Josie Johnson, 14, Park City, Utah
Elise Loescher, 18, Burlington, Vermont
Macey Olden, 17, Park City, Utah
Adeline Swanson, 15, Woodbury, Minnesota
