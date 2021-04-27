14 Steamboat athletes nominated for national ski jumping, Nordic combined teams

Annika Belshaw takes flight off of the HS75 jump at Howelsen Hill during Thursday's USA Nordic Junior Championships. Belshaw topped the women's U20 class, while her brother Eric won the men's U20 class in special jumping. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Forty five athletes were nominated to the national and junior Nordic combined and ski jumping teams, according to a news release from USA Nordic. Of those 45 athletes, 14 compete with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

The nominations were made after the 2020-21 season. Athletes have the option to accept nominations before the 2021-22 season, and final teams will be named in the fall.

Team members also will be battling for positions on the Olympic team ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Those nominations and teams will be announced just before the Olympics.

Steamboat’s own Grant Andrews, Taylor Fletcher, Jasper Good and Niklas Malacinski are all nominated for the men’s Nordic Combined National Team, while Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski are nominated for the women’s team.

Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean of Steamboat are nominated for the men’s ski jumping team, and Annike Belshaw and Logan Sankey are nominated for the women’s ski jumping team.

As for the junior teams, Gunnar Gilbertson is nominated for the men’s Nordic combined junior team, and Aspen Bennett-Manke is nominated for the women’s junior team.

Steamboat skier Jason Colby is nominated for the men’s junior ski jumping team.

Men’s Nordic Combined National Team

Grant Andrews, 23, Steamboat Springs

Taylor Fletcher, 30, Steamboat Springs

Jasper Good, 24, Steamboat Springs

Ben Loomis, 22, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Niklas Malacinski, 17, Steamboat Springs

Evan Nichols, Lyme, New Hampshire

Jared Shumate, 22, Park City, Utah

Stephen Schumann, 21, Park City, Utah

Women’s Nordic Combined National Team

Tess Arnone, 18, Steamboat Springs

Alexa Brabec, 16, Steamboat Springs

Annika Malacinski, 19, Steamboat Springs

Tara Geraghty-Moats, 28, W. Fairlee, Vermont

Men’s National Ski Jumping Team

Erik Belshaw, 16, Steamboat Springs

Kevin Bickner, 24, Wauconda, Illinois

Decker Dean, 20, Steamboat Springs

Patrick Gasienica, 22, Spring Grove, Illinois

Casey Larson, 22, Barrington, Illinois

Andrew Urlaub, 20, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Women’s National Ski Jumping Team

Annika Belshaw, 18, Steamboat Springs

Jillian Highfill, 17, Park City, Utah

Anna Hoffman, 20, Madison, Wisconsin

Paige Jones, 18, Park City, Utah

Cara Larson, 20, Barrington, Illinois

Nina Lussi, 27, Lake Placid, New York

Samantha Macuga, 20, Park City, Utah

Logan Sankey, 22, Steamboat Springs

Men’s Nordic Combined Junior Team

Carter Brubaker, 17, Anchorage, Alaska

Tate Frantz, 16, Lake Placid, New York

Gunnar Gilbertson, 18, Steamboat Springs

Henry Johnstone, 20, Concord, Massachusetts

Aidan Ripp, 20, Cloquet, Minnesota

Zach Selzman, 16, Park City, Utah

Caleb Zuckerman, 15, Norwich, Vermont

Women’s Nordic Combined Junior Team

Aspen Bennett-Manke, 15, Steamboat Springs

Charlotte Ripp, 16, Cloquet, Minnesota

Men’s Ski Jumping Junior Team

Jason Colby, 15, Steamboat Springs

Hunter Gibson, 20, Woodstock, Illinois

Stewart Gundry, 15, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Shane Kocher, 17, Algonquin, Illinois

Landon Lee, 18, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Women’s Ski Jumping Junior Team

Rachael Haerter, 16, Park City, Utah

Josie Johnson, 14, Park City, Utah

Elise Loescher, 18, Burlington, Vermont

Macey Olden, 17, Park City, Utah

Adeline Swanson, 15, Woodbury, Minnesota

