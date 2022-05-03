11 Steamboat athletes named to USA Nordic national teams

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Jason Colby flies with confidence during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

USA Nordic Sport, the governing body of American ski jumping and Nordic combined, announced nominations to the 2022-23 National and Junior National Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping teams on Monday, May 2. Steamboat Spring was well represented with 11 athletes nominated.

Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skiers Grant Andrews, Jasper Good, Niklas Malacinski and Gunnar Gilbertson were all nominated to the men’s national team. The Nordic combined women’s team is solely made up of Steamboat skiers in Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski.

Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean of Steamboat were nominated to the men’s ski jumping team, while Annika Belshaw was nominated to the women’s ski jumping team.

Between the men’s and women’s ski jumping and Nordic combined junior national teams, special jumper Jason Colby was the only nominee from Steamboat Springs.

2022-23 Nordic Combined Teams

Men’s National Team

Grant Andrews, 24, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Carter Brubaker, 18, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage

Gunnar Gilbertson, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Jasper Good*, 25, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Ben Loomis*, 23, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club

Niklas Malacinski, 18, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Evan Nichols, 18, Lyme, N.H., Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council

Jared Shumate*, 23, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Stephen Schumann*, 22, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Women’s National Team

Tess Arnone, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Alexa Brabec, 17, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Annika Malacinski, 20, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

2022-23 Ski Jumping Teams

Men’s National Team

Erik Belshaw, 17, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Decker Dean*, 21, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Patrick Gasienica*, 23, Spring Grove, Ill., Norge Ski Club

Casey Larson*, 23, Barrington, Ill., Norge Ski Club

Andrew Urlaub, 21, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club

Women’s National Team

Annika Belshaw, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Jillian Highfill, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Anna Hoffmann*, 22, Madison, Wis., Blackhawk Ski Club

Josie Johnson, 15, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Paige Jones, 19, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Cara Larson, 21, Barrington, Ill, Norge Ski Club

Samantha Macuga, 21, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

*Denotes 2022 Beijing Olympian

2022-23 Nordic Combined Junior National Teams

Men’s Junior Team

Skyler Amy, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage

Tate Frantz, 17, Lake Placid, N.Y., New York Ski Education Foundation

Maxim Glyvka, 16, Fox River Grove, Ill., Norge Ski Club

Elias Oswald, 15, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage

Ronen Woods, 15, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage

Caleb Zuckerman, 16, Norwich, Vt., Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council

Women’s Junior Team

Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet, Mn., Cloquet Ski Club

2022-23 Ski Jumping Junior National Teams

Men’s Junior Team

Jason Colby, 15, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Logan Gundry, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club

Stewart Gundry, 16, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club

Isak Nichols, 15, Barrington, Ill., Norge Ski Club

Women’s Junior Team

Rachael Haerter, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Estella Hassrick, 15, Madison, Wis., Blackhawk Ski Club

Elise Loescher, 19, Burlington, Vt., New York Ski Education Foundation

Macey Olden, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard

Adeline Swanson, 16, Woddbury, Minn., St. Paul Ski Club

Anna Zigman, 17, Maple Grove, Minn., Minneapolis Ski Club

