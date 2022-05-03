11 Steamboat athletes named to USA Nordic national teams
USA Nordic Sport, the governing body of American ski jumping and Nordic combined, announced nominations to the 2022-23 National and Junior National Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping teams on Monday, May 2. Steamboat Spring was well represented with 11 athletes nominated.
Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skiers Grant Andrews, Jasper Good, Niklas Malacinski and Gunnar Gilbertson were all nominated to the men’s national team. The Nordic combined women’s team is solely made up of Steamboat skiers in Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski.
Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean of Steamboat were nominated to the men’s ski jumping team, while Annika Belshaw was nominated to the women’s ski jumping team.
Between the men’s and women’s ski jumping and Nordic combined junior national teams, special jumper Jason Colby was the only nominee from Steamboat Springs.
2022-23 Nordic Combined Teams
Men’s National Team
Grant Andrews, 24, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Carter Brubaker, 18, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage
Gunnar Gilbertson, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Jasper Good*, 25, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Ben Loomis*, 23, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club
Niklas Malacinski, 18, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Evan Nichols, 18, Lyme, N.H., Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council
Jared Shumate*, 23, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Stephen Schumann*, 22, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Women’s National Team
Tess Arnone, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Alexa Brabec, 17, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Annika Malacinski, 20, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
2022-23 Ski Jumping Teams
Men’s National Team
Erik Belshaw, 17, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Decker Dean*, 21, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Patrick Gasienica*, 23, Spring Grove, Ill., Norge Ski Club
Casey Larson*, 23, Barrington, Ill., Norge Ski Club
Andrew Urlaub, 21, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club
Women’s National Team
Annika Belshaw, 19, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Jillian Highfill, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Anna Hoffmann*, 22, Madison, Wis., Blackhawk Ski Club
Josie Johnson, 15, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Paige Jones, 19, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Cara Larson, 21, Barrington, Ill, Norge Ski Club
Samantha Macuga, 21, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
*Denotes 2022 Beijing Olympian
2022-23 Nordic Combined Junior National Teams
Men’s Junior Team
Skyler Amy, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage
Tate Frantz, 17, Lake Placid, N.Y., New York Ski Education Foundation
Maxim Glyvka, 16, Fox River Grove, Ill., Norge Ski Club
Elias Oswald, 15, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage
Ronen Woods, 15, Anchorage, AK, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage
Caleb Zuckerman, 16, Norwich, Vt., Ford K. Sayre Memorial Ski Council
Women’s Junior Team
Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet, Mn., Cloquet Ski Club
2022-23 Ski Jumping Junior National Teams
Men’s Junior Team
Jason Colby, 15, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Logan Gundry, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club
Stewart Gundry, 16, Eau Claire, Wis., Flying Eagles Ski Club
Isak Nichols, 15, Barrington, Ill., Norge Ski Club
Women’s Junior Team
Rachael Haerter, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Estella Hassrick, 15, Madison, Wis., Blackhawk Ski Club
Elise Loescher, 19, Burlington, Vt., New York Ski Education Foundation
Macey Olden, 17, Park City, Utah, Park City Ski & Snowboard
Adeline Swanson, 16, Woddbury, Minn., St. Paul Ski Club
Anna Zigman, 17, Maple Grove, Minn., Minneapolis Ski Club
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
