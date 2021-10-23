1 Sailors cross country runner qualifies for state following regionals

Steamboat Springs senior Bowden Tumminello was the only Sailor to qualify for state, taking 12th at regionals Friday night.

EVERGREEN — The Steamboat Springs cross country team went into regionals at Evergreen with high hopes. The girls team was ready to run their best and finish in the top four and qualify a full squad for state in Colorado Springs next weekend.

Facing some adversity, the Sailors were short-handed, or perhaps, short-footed, taking eighth.

The ladies were led by junior Autumn Oslowski, who took 22nd with a time of 21:22.5. Seniors Kelsey Hamilton and Courtney Vargas finished 29th and 30th, respectively. Freshman teammate Grace Olexa wasn’t far behind in 35th.

Usually, senior Caroline Baur is a top finisher for the Sailors, but she had a medical incident on the course and could not finish.

“They were definitely positioned well to advance and qualify for state,” said head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello. “Without (Baur’s) points, the ladies just didn’t have the points to be the top four teams, but of course, the most important thing was that she was OK. The ladies were so gracious. … It spoke volumes about who they are as human beings because they cared more about Caroline being well, than anything.”

The men knew they had a tough task in a competitive region, so qualifying the team wasn’t the goal. A few individuals had a strong chance, though. Senior Bowden Tumminello finished the race in 17:13.3, good for 12th and a trip to state. Junior Casey Wolf was one spot and 0.5 seconds out of a qualifying position, earning 16th.

“It was an inspiring, brilliant race. He just put his eyes on Bowden and kept racing forward,” Tumminello said. “We kept telling him where he was in the pack and when it was 150 meters before the line, there were three boys: 15, 16, and 17. Casey beat one and the other beat him by a nose.”

If one of the qualifying athletes cannot compete in state next weekend, Wolf will be the first to get a call.

Sailor Xavier Knott will also compete at state in the unified race.

4A Region 1 Championships

Boys team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 41. 2. Central Grand Junction 78. 3. Eagle Valley 105. 4. Mullen 110. 5. Summit 116. 6. Conifer 134. 7. Golden 170. 8. Steamboat Springs 216. 9. Green Mountain 231. 10. Grand Junction 241. 11. Glenwood Springs 325. 12. Evergreen 334.

Top 3: Sullivan Middaugh, BM, 16:24.6. 2. Bryce Reeburgh, G, 16:27.4. 3. Porter Middaugh, BM, 16:27.7.

Area finishers: 12. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 17:13.3. 16. Casey Wolf, SS, 17:15.8. 66. Trevor Harms, SS, 20:12.3. 69. Connor Prost, SS, 20:28.2. 76. Nik Keyek, SS, 20:50.5. 78. Thomas Reilley, SS, 20:52.9. 84. Tommy Hagney, SS, 21:33.4. 90. Michael Hagney, SS, 22:08.8.

Girls team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 56. 2. Mullen 75. 3. Golden 106. 4. Glenwood Springs 131. 5. Green Mountain 135. 6. Eagle Valley 146. 7. Summit 163. 8. Steamboat Springs 179. 9. Central Grand Junction 244. 10. Evergreen 273. 11. Conifer 275. 12. Palisade 324. 13. Grand Junction 344.

Top 3: 1. Ella Johnson, GS, 18:41.8. 2. Tristan Spence, CGJ, 18:54.1. 3. Samantha Blair, EV, 18:55.7.

Area finishers: 22. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 21:22.5. 29. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 21:45.7. 30. Courtney Vargas, SS, 21:46.1. 35. Grace Olexa, SS, 21:53.7. 68. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 24:38. 71. Nicole Nolting, SS, 24:41.2. 76. Samantha Campbell 24:59.1. 96. Elise Colby 26:35.9.

