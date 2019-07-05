Yampa River’s flow dropping, but still not safe to tube

A kayaker maneuvers around the rapids in the Yampa River on Friday, July 5.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Yampa River flow is slowing, but it’s still unsafe for tubers. Rafters and the occasional brave kayaker or stand-up paddleboarder have been spotted braving the rapids, occasionally tumbling into the frigid water.

According to the U.S. Geological survey, the river flow dipped below 2,000 cubic feet per second for most of the day, but is still too high for tubing, which isn’t allowed until 700 cfs.

